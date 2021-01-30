St. Peter boys basketball team's best offensive first half of the season propelled the Saints to a 75-55 senior night victory over St. James on Friday.
"The first half was our best offensive half of the season," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said. "We passed the ball well and shot 9 for 18 from 3 in the first half to have a very efficient offensive half of basketball."
Four Saints scored in double digits. Ethan Grant led with 17 points, with one 3-pointer, six assists and four steals. Bennett Olson collected 16 points, with two 3-pointers, five rebounds and three blocked shots. Shea Hildebrandt scored 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Josh Robb netted 10 points, including two 3-pointers.
"Shea Hildebrandt has started the season on fire from 3, and that is very encouraging to see," Keating said.
A video of senior photos played throughout the game, and Keating honored the six St. Peter seniors before the start of the game: Grant, Robb, Zach Taylor, Kendall Nicolai, Carter Wendroth and Kelson Lund.
"We decided to do senior night as so much of this season is unknown, and it was great to see the seniors play with fire and lead us to a victory," Keating said.
"It was a step in the right direction for this young team. We need to do a better job rebounding and adjusting defensively but a great game to build on going forward."
St. James fell to 0-5 overall, 0-3 conference. St. Peter (3-2, 1-2) is off until 7:15 p.m. Thursday when they host Windom.