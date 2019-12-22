Too many turnovers and too few made shots played key roles in St. Peter girls basketball team's 42-28 Big South Conference loss to No. 7 Class AA state-ranked Waseca on Friday.
The Saints committed 20 turnovers and made only 22 percent of their shots from the field.
"We had way too many turnovers (29) to give ourselves a chance in this game," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "We will need to improve in that area if we hope to compete with the better teams. We are also not shooting the ball particularly well (7-32). We will be working on those two areas in practice. Defensively I thought we did a good job."
Sarah Conlon led St. Peter in three categories: 11 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Morgan Kelly also grabbed eight rebounds, scored nine points and led with two assists.
With the win, Waseca took over first place in the Big South at 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference.
St. Peter fell to 6-2, 2-0.
St. Peter goes to the St. Olaf College Tournament Dec. 27-28. The Saints open against Mankato West at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 and then play Prior Lake at 6 p.m. Dec. 28.
St. Peter 16 12 — 28
Waseca 22 20 — 42
St. Peter 28 (Sarah Conlon 11, Morgan Kelly 9, Lilly Ruffin 3, Josie Wiebusch 3, Rhyan Holmgren 1, Abby Maloney 1)
Rebounds 30 (Conlon 8, Kelly 8, Ruffin 6, Maddie More 2, Wiebusch 2, unassigned/team 4)
Assists 5 (Kelly 2, Conlon 1, Emma Jones 1, More 1)
Steals 9 (Conlon 3, Kelly 3, Jones 2, Ruffin 1)
Blocks 3 (Ruffin 1, Abby Haggenmiller 1, Holmgren 1)
FG 7-32 (22%)
3FG 2-12 (17%, Conlon 1-4, Wiebusch 1-2)
FT 12-17 (71%)