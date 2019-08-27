The St. Peter girls soccer team got off to an excellent start on its season with a win over a strong Fairmont opponent.
"We played an awesome first game tonight," said coach Breanna Steele. "I hope that this momentum and mojo continues into our next game and into the season. If we play every game like we played tonight, we will be a successful team."
Steele pointed to some key performances in the first game.
"With a year under her belt on varsity, Katie Gurrola was comfortable in the net and made some good saves to keep the lead. Our defensive line — Liz Mitchell, Vanessa Krueger, Mia Hansen, and AJ Brock — was a brick wall tonight. They were vocal, they chased down the opponent and they won the 50/50 ball. Amelia Carlson and Maddie More have a silent language. They play very well off of one another and seem to find each other without talking. Emma Jones chased down the defenders and put high pressure on their back line."
The first game had Steele excited for what's to come this season.
"Overall, I am super impressed with how this team played with one another," she said. "They will be a fun team to watch this season."
St. Peter 1, Fairmont 0
Goals: Maddie More, assisted by Amelia Carlson at 37:52
Total shots on net: St Peter - 15; Fairmont - 14