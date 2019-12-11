Three Saints scored at least 20 points en route to a big Section 2AAA victory at Hutchinson on Tuesday.
The 86-71 road victory for the Saints sets them up for another key sectional game Thursday in Willmar. The Cardinals have opened 0-4 but have played well against solid teams.
The Saints new move into Class AAA hasn't slowed them down, as St. Peter was ranked 8th in the latest statewide poll. But the new schedule stays tough, as the Section 2AAA is filled with strong competition: Marshall, Mankato East and West, Worthington, New Ulm, along with Hutchinson and Willmar.
Wyatt Olson led the Saints with 25 points, followed byJohnson with 22 and Ethan Grant with 20. Ethan Volk hit double figures, as well, with 11.
The Saints jumped out to a 19-7 lead with 11:30 left in the first half and never trailed by less than seven points the entire game. St. Peter's offense was clicking throughout, as the Saints hit 30 of 60 from the field for an even 50 percent, including 12 of 26 from beyond the arc for 46 percent.
St. Peter was 14 of 19 from the free throw line for 74 percent.
"I was really proud of our team in this game because even when Hutch would answer with a big shot we never let it faze us and came right back and got a quality look," Saints coach Sean Keating said. "The game of basketball is a lot of fun when the ball is going in and shooters have confidence."
The Saints hit 8 three-pointers in the first half, including three from Grant, who led St. Peter with 15 first-half points.
Hutchinson was forced to pressure St. Peter guards late and that's when St. Peter's 6-foot-6 senior post Olson took over inside. He finished with 8 field goals and went 9-12 from the line.
Other St. Peter scoring: Josh Robb 3, Bennett Olson 3 and Carson Kennedy 2.
"It was a big win for us as Hutchinson is a section opponent," Keating said. "We have another section opponent on Thursday at Willmar which will be a big challenge to get ready for."
On Saturday, the Saints take on Marshall (3-0) in an 11:30 a.m. game at Fairmont as part of the Big South Conference Showcase. And on Tuesday, St. Peter to Blue Earth Area.
St. Peter 48 - 38 -- 86
Hutch 38 - 33 -- 71