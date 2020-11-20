In a battle of the East and West Divisions runner-ups of Valley Conference volleyball, the Cleveland Clippers prevailed over the Lake Crystal memorial Knights 3-0 in the conference Showcase Friday night at Lake Crystal.
The match featured the battle between the regular season East and West division runner-up.
The upset-minded Knights took the first set 25-15.
But the Clippers led all the way in the second second, winning 25-19, with senior outside hitter Halle McCabe getting the set-winning point on a tip kill.
The Clippers also were in control in most of the third set, after taking the lead 6-5 and winning 25-21 on a block by junior middle hitter Emily Kern.
The fourth set turned into a back-and-forth battle in which the Clippers rallied from trailing by as much as 14-8 to winning 25-22 on a tip kill by McCabe.
Emily Kern ended with a triple-double of 24 kills, 11 blocks and 20 digs.
Halle McCabe had 10 kills, three digs and went 12 for 13 on the service line.
Emma Sweere had 24 digs and made 18 for 19 on the service line with two aces.
Taylin Gosch added 43 set assists and 10 digs.
Jordyn Klingel had 11 digs.
With the win, the Clippers finished third overall in the conference with an 11-1 overall record in a COVID-19 pandemic-virus shortened season, while the Knights finished fourth at 7-6.
"I believe that overall we had a successful season," Cleveland head coach Bree Meyer said. "11-1 for the COvID season, and we only missed two games. (JWP and Loyola).
"We ended the season avenging our only loss, retired our big gym with a memorable win, and we ended the season with a win! How many players can say that?
"I am thankful that the girls were able to create memories out on the court and everyone stayed safe. Never in my coaching career have we ever had to cancel practices and games due to weather!"