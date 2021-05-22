Winning 10 of the 18 events, St. Peter boys track and field team edged Fairmont for first place in the St. Peter Quadrangular on Friday.
The team standings ended up: 1. St. Peter 94, 2. Fairmont 83, 3. Waseca 64, 4. Blue Earth Area 31.
"We had a great meet at home," St. Peter boys head coach Keith Hanson said. "Any day you can beat a Bob Bonk coached, Fairmont team is a good day. They had just beaten us last week for our only loss, and we returned the favor and handed them their first loss.
Brooks Reicks swept the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dashes.
John Borgmeier doubled up in the 800 and 1600 runs.
Alex Bosacker won the 110 hurdles and anchored the first-place 4x400 relay with Connor Snow, Seth Reicks and Cole Filand.
Seth Reicks also won the 300 hurdles.
Kole Guth placed first in the pole vault and the 4x200 relay with Corbin Herron, Derek Guth and Connor Snow.
"We had a solid meet again in the track winning all but three running events," Hanson said. "Brooks led the way again winning the 100-200-400 and placed 2nd in the long jump. Senior John Borgmeier won the 800-1600 meter races.
"We had some improvement in the field events which helped our team score. Connor Travaille placed 4th in the discus, earning us needed points. Our strongest field event, the pole vault, garnered 12 big points by placing 1-2-4, with Kole Guth in first, Carter Wendroth in 2nd and Gabe Baker in 4th."
Moving girls around to different events, the St. Peter girls finished second to Fairmont.
Girls' standings showed: 1. Fairmont 127, 2. St Peter 62, 3. Waseca 46, 4. Blue Earth Area 37.
"We had another good meet against some very good teams," St. Peter girls head coach Jeff Portugue said. "Fairmont showed their team depth again today.
"Katie Petersen had a very good day along with Maddie More and Keira Friedrich.
"We run next week in Marshall against for the Big School conference championship. If we run like we have, we should be right in that meet. We have been moving girls around in events and feel we have final figured out what works for us."
More won two events. She finished first in the 400-meter run and the 4x800 relay with Morgan Peterson, Keira Friedrich and Annika Southworth.
St. Peter girls won two other events. Hadley Stuehrenberg took first in the 800 run, and Kate Gurrola won the discus throw.
Petersen landed second in the long jump and ran third in the 200 dash.
Friedrich ran second in the 1600 run.