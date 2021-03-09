St. Peter boys basketball broke a five-game losing streak Monday by defeating host St. James for the second time this season 69-49.
St. Peter also beat St. James 79-55 on Jan. 29.
St. Peter improved to 7-9 overall and 5-4 in the Big South Conference East Division, while St. James dropped to 2-14, 0-9.
"It was good to stop our losing streak with a win at St James," St. Peter head coach Sean Keating said. "We started slow offensively but heated up early in the 2nd half. It was good to see us figure out their zone and get the ball inside (50 points in the paint) to Olson, Lund, Abdi and Nicolai. We were active on the glass with 13 offensive rebounds."
Ethan Grant led St. Peter with 15 points and tied Zach Taylor for the team lead with four assists.
Bennett Olson also scored in double digits with 10 points and tied Kelson Lund for the team lead with nine rebounds.
St. Peter hosts New Ulm in another rematch at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Saints beat the Eagles 81-71 in their first meeting Feb. 12.
The Saints play Friday in a Big South crossover to be determined.
Section 2AAA seeding is Saturday morning in the eight-team section playoffs which begin March 19. "We are looking at a 5/6 seed in our section and will play on the road," Keating said.