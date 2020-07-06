BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced Tuesday its 2019-20 Winter and Spring Academic All-Conference Teams, which included a record 1,057 student-athletes – 109 from Gustavus. Combined with the 437 fall-sport athletes who were honored in January, the overall total of Academic All-Conference selections for the 2019-20 academic year sets a new Conference-high of 1,494, surpassing the previous record of 1,174, set last June.
This year’s Academic All-Conference list spotlights 1,494 examples of student-athletes achieving excellence without compromise. For the first time ever, the winter and spring sport totals alone exceeded 1,000 student-athletes, with all 14 sports setting new single-season records. Women’s track and field became the first MIAC sport to surpass 200 Academic All-Conference student-athletes in a single year with a record total of 209, while men’s track and field had the second-most honorees this year with 155. Baseball surpassed the century mark for the first time ever with 118 honorees, followed by softball (95), men’s hockey (70), women’s hockey (70), women’s tennis (57), women’s swimming and diving (55), women’s basketball (53), men’s tennis (40), men’s basketball (37), men’s golf (33), men’s swimming and diving (33), and women’s golf (32). The full Winter and Spring Academic All-Conference teams can be found below. The 2019 Fall selections were announced in January.
In order to qualify for Academic All-MIAC status, student-athletes must be sophomores, juniors, or seniors by academic standards with a minimum cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. Athletically, winter team sport student-athletes must have competed in 50 percent of their team’s regular-season varsity contests. In addition, hockey goalies must have played in one-third (33.3 percent) of their team’s total minutes played for the regular season. Swimming and diving competitors must have placed in the top-16 of an individual event or relay at the 2020 MIAC Championships to be eligible. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic canceling the 2020 spring season, the athletic requirement for spring sport student-athletes was waived this year.
MIAC Academic All-Conference honors are announced twice annually, after the completion of the fall and spring academic semesters. The 2019-20 Winter and Spring Academic All-Conference honorees from Gustavus are listed below, classified alphabetically by sport. To see the 2019 Fall All-Conference honorees, click here, or visit the MIAC Academic All-Conference archives.