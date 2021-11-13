Friday night, the Minnesota River Bulldog girls hockey team hosted the Mankato East Cougars in their home opener at the Le Sueur Community Center Arena. Despite being outshot nearly 3-1, the Bulldogs kept the game in reach thanks to 59 saves from goaltender Amilia Messer, but ultimately suffered the 4-1 loss.
"Amilia did a great job keeping us in the game," said Minnesota River forward Adrianna Bixby. "She's a great goalie."
Mankato East struck first in the first period when 5:01 into the game they were able to send a puck to the upper corner of the net and past Messer. 5:31 later, the Bulldogs drew a cross checking penalty for the first power play opportunity of the night.
Minnesota River capitalized on the attempt when defender Lucy Kelschult found a streaking Bixby along the right side boards. After diving into the zone, Bixby sent a wrister low and between the skate of the Cougar goaltender and the post.
"In practice, we looked at breaking it out on our power play so our wings did a good job of opening the ice and my teammate Lucy Kelschult made a good pass to me," said Bixby. "Honestly I think it was a lucky shot, but it got through."
The tie didn't last long as Mankato East jumped on the offensive and scored 25 seconds later. The Cougars then controlled the action for the remainder of the first and most of the second period, adding another goal in the second.
As the game wore on however, and Messer continued to make save after save, Minnesota River started to catch up to the speed of Mankato East.
"We started a new forecheck this season and are still working on it," noted Bixby. "With another week of practice I think we will really keep improving."
The final shot count for the game was in favor of Mankato East 63-21. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 0-2 while the Cougars improve to 1-0.
Minnesota River returns to the rink Tuesday, Nov. 16 when the team travels to Windom to take on the Eagles with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.