211118 sph spt Sophia Doherty.JPG

Sophia Doherty brings a puck up through neutral ice as she looks for a pass. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Friday night, the Minnesota River Bulldog girls hockey team hosted the Mankato East Cougars in their home opener at the Le Sueur Community Center Arena. Despite being outshot nearly 3-1, the Bulldogs kept the game in reach thanks to 59 saves from goaltender Amilia Messer, but ultimately suffered the 4-1 loss.

211118 sph spt Amilia Messer.JPG

Amilia Messer gets low to stop a shot at the net, deflecting it away with her pads. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"Amilia did a great job keeping us in the game," said Minnesota River forward Adrianna Bixby. "She's a great goalie."

211118 sph spt Anna Pavlo.JPG

Anna Pavlo snaps a wrist shot at the net. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Mankato East struck first in the first period when 5:01 into the game they were able to send a puck to the upper corner of the net and past Messer. 5:31 later, the Bulldogs drew a cross checking penalty for the first power play opportunity of the night.

211118 sph spt Adrianna Bixby goal.JPG

Adrianna Bixby scores the Bulldog's first goal of the season by sneaking the puck between the Cougar goaltender's legs. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

Minnesota River capitalized on the attempt when defender Lucy Kelschult found a streaking Bixby along the right side boards. After diving into the zone, Bixby sent a wrister low and between the skate of the Cougar goaltender and the post.

211118 sph spt Lucy Kelschult.JPG

Lucy Kelschult sends a puck into the boards to find a teammate on the other side. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"In practice, we looked at breaking it out on our power play so our wings did a good job of opening the ice and my teammate Lucy Kelschult made a good pass to me," said Bixby. "Honestly I think it was a lucky shot, but it got through."

211118 sph spt Christina Cruz.JPG

Christina Cruz brings the puck up through neutral ice to start an attack. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

The tie didn't last long as Mankato East jumped on the offensive and scored 25 seconds later. The Cougars then controlled the action for the remainder of the first and most of the second period, adding another goal in the second.

As the game wore on however, and Messer continued to make save after save, Minnesota River started to catch up to the speed of Mankato East.

211118 sph spt MaKenna Mueller.JPG

MaKenna Mueller changes direction to gain control of the puck. (Ben Camp/Southernminn.com)

"We started a new forecheck this season and are still working on it," noted Bixby. "With another week of practice I think we will really keep improving."

The final shot count for the game was in favor of Mankato East 63-21. With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 0-2 while the Cougars improve to 1-0.

Minnesota River returns to the rink Tuesday, Nov. 16 when the team travels to Windom to take on the Eagles with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.

Reach Reporter Ben Camp at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter @SPHvalleysports. © Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments