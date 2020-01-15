St. Peter wrestling team won one and lost two Tuesday in the Mankato West Quadrangular.
The Saints (6-5) defeated Mankato East 51-26 and lost to Mankato West 37-27 and Waseca 37-36.
Waseca (7-2) also defeated West 45-30 and East 51-25 for a 3-0 night. West is 5-6. East is 5-10.
Kole Guth, who got his 75th career win with a fall at 160 pounds, went 3-0 for the Saints with three pins. Harold Born at 120 and Wareke Gillette at 152 both finished 2-0. Brogan Hanson at 138 and Cole Filand at 170 both finished 2-1, Filand had two pins.
Against Waseca, St. Peter coach Keith Hanson said, "We wrestled well having to fill four spots with JV wrestlers and bumping guys around to cover the weights. We were shorthanded due to injury, illness and skin issues. The JV kids stepped up and helped us out.
"JV Harold Born stepped in at 120 and got a big win for us at 120 by knocking off a Section place finisher. He has been wrestling very well for us at all levels and rose to the occasion tonight!"
"Mankato East had a skeleton of a team for the same reason as us, illness and injury but they have some decent wrestlers and will be a lot better when they get their line-up back to normal," Hanson said. "Taylen Travaille had a good match in winning against an opponent who had beaten him last year
Against Mankato West, Hanson said, "We started out a little flat and lost a couple of match-ups that I thought we could win, and we just couldn't separate and get the big points we needed to hold on to the win."
No. 9 ranked Wyatt Block at 182 beat No. 3 ranked Eli Hunt 3-2 in an exciting match which could be a preview to the Section 2AA finals.
Next action for St. Peter is at 5 p.m. Thursday at Sibley East with Kimball.
Then the Saints host a quadrangular on Friday with three state-ranked teams. At 5 p.m., St. Peter faces No. 5 Class A state-ranked Blue Earth Area (5-1), while No. 13 Class AA state ranked Tri-City United (7-2) meets No. 9 Class AA state ranked Scott West (5-0). At 6:30 p.m., St. Peter faces Scott West, while TCU meets BEA, and at 8 p.m. St. Peter meets TCU.
Mankato West 37, St. Peter 27
106 - Ryan Palmer (MW) over Nakiye Mercado (Dec 7-1)
113 - Brody Koberoski (MW) over Taylen Travaille (Dec 9-8)
120 - Harold Born (SP) over Shafer Ehmke (Fall 1:40)
126 - Noah Hunt (SP) wins forfeit
132 - Charlie Pickell (MW) over Addison Hanson (Fall 0:27)
138 - Brogan Hanson (SP) over David Cruz (Dec 6-4)
145 - Nolan Krzmarzick (MW) over Hunter Kruger (Fall 1:44)
152 - Wareke Gillette (SP) over Roen Anderson (Dec 7-1)
160 - Kole Guth (SP) over Joshua Allen (Fall 1:07)
170 - Gannon Rosenfeld (MW) over Cole Filand (MD 9-1)
182 - Wyatt Block (MW) over Eli Hunt (Dec 3-2)
195 - Noah Langsjoen (MW) over Connor Travaille (Fall 0:36)
220 - Mason Theissen (MW) wins forfeit
285- Jason Beckman (SP) over Matthew Pipes (Dec 8-7)
Waseca 37, St. Peter 36
106 - Nakiye Mercado (SP) over Kaden Johnson (Fall 2:08)
113 - Mason Gehloff (Waseca) over Taylen Travaille (TF 18-3 0:00)
120 - Harold Born (SP) over Luke Osweiler (Dec 4-2)
126 - Oliver O`Brien (Waseca) over Noah Hunt (Dec 4-3)
132 - Brogan Hanson (St. Peter) over Elijah Johannsen (Fall 0:41)
138 - Christian Rodriguez (Waseca) over Addison Hanson (Fall 2:47)
145- Tyler Klinger (Waseca) over Hunter Kruger (TF 16-0 0:00)
152 - Wareke Gillette (SP) over Blake Wendland (Dec 4-1)
160 - Kole Guth (SP) over Payton Garza (Fall 1:16)
170 - Cole Filand (SP) over Brandon Lopez-Huerta (Waseca) (Fall 0:32)
182 - Eli Hunt (SP) won forfeit
195 - Double forfeit
220- Jenaro Delgado (Waseca) over Connor Travaille (Fall 4:57)
285- Jacob Hertzog (Waseca) over Jason Beckman (Fall 1:00)
St. Peter 51, Mankato East 26
106 - Nakiye Mercado (SP) won forfeit
113 - Taylen Travaille (SP) over Luke Scholtes (Dec 6-0)
120 - Harold Born (SP) won forfeit
126 - Andrew Adame (SP) won forfeit
132 - Noah Hunt (SP) over Ben Glogowski (Fall 4:35)
138 - Spencer Ruedy (ME) over Brogan Hanson (Dec 8-5)
145 - Braeden Hendel (ME) over Hunter Kruger (TF 20-4 0:00)
152- Wareke Gillette (SP) won forfeit
160 - Kole Guth (SP) over Brian Thilges (Fall 2:03)
170 - Cole Filand (SP) over Cael Willaert (Fall 0:14)
182- Eli Hunt (SP) won forfeit
195 - Leslie Miller (ME) over Connor Travaille (Fall 2:42)
220- Kolin Baier (ME) won forfeit
285- Rieley Fleming (ME) over Jason Beckman (Fall 0:14)