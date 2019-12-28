New Ulm Cathedral was missing a starter and a player off the bench but had no trouble dispatching the Cleveland boys on Friday in the first round of the Nicollet boys basketball tournament.
Ranked eighth in the state, the Greyhounds beat the Clippers 86-54.
“They’re a matchup nightmare on offense,” said head coach Dan Fredrickson. “Their tall lefty (6-7 Jon Zinniel, who scored 29 points) is tough to guard. We manned him and we had help but he was still getting shots.”
With a trio of threes, Cathedral, fast on the transition, jumped out to a 13-3 advantage, maintained at least a double-point gap throughout the half and led 48-23 at the break.
“I thought we played all right at times defensively,” Fredrickson said. “I thought we did a nice job getting some stops. But our offense…. a lot of lackadaisicalness. Our passes, our catches, our cuts…we just didn’t show up to play disciplined basketball. Once they got out to that quick start, it took the wind out of our sails, and we played with a lethargic effort the entire game.”
The Clippers shot a lackluster 28 percent from the floor. Ben Holden led the effort with 25 points. Isaac Muller added 10. Levi Baker chipped in seven. Eric Rohlfing did not play due to illness.
Some good news for the Clippers is that Luke Mueller is expected to be back in uniform soon. Mueller suffered a leg injury during the football season, and after he had surgery in early December, it seemed unlikely that he would make it on to the court in his senior year. The Clippers were humming with him at the point during summer ball.
The Clippers return to Nicollet on Monday to take on Buffalo Lake-Hector Stewart. From there, they host Nicollet on Jan. 6 and travel to Granada on Jan. 9 to play 7-1 Granada-Huntley-East Chain/Martin Luther/Truman.
“We have some tough conference games coming up,” Fredrickson said. “If we want to be a contender, we have to right the ship pretty quickly.”
New Ulm Cathedral 48 38 86
Cleveland 23 31 54
Cleveland 54 (Ben Holden 25, Elijah Sullivan 2, Isaac Mueller 10, Levi Baker 7, Carter Dylla 3, Jackson Meyer 5, Cameron Seely 2)
Rebounds 33 (Holden 15, Mueller 4, Baker 1, Sullivan 5, McCabe 2, Seely 1, Meyer 4, Dylla 1)
Assists 18 (Holden 2, Mueller 2, Baker 4, Sullivan 5, McCabe 4, Meyer 1)
Steals 8 (Holden 1, Mueller 3, Sullivan 2, McCabe 2)
Blocks 3 (Holden 2, Mueller 1)
Turnovers 21
2FG 14-42 (33%)
3FG 4-23 (17%) (Mueller 2, Meyer 1, Dylla 1)
FT 13-15 (50%)