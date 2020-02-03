Scoring four goals in the last period, the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team rallied from a 6-4 deficit to win an 8-6 shootout over Waseca on Tuesday at Le Sueur Community Center.
"It was a wild one," said wing Shawn Lehtinen, who scored the game-winning goal with 9:21 to play. "Both teams have a lot to give on offense. Neither defense had an amazing game, but we found a way to stick to it."
The line of Brady Sowder, Charlie Weick and Lehtiene combined to scored six of the Bulldogs' eight goals.
Weick finished with a hat trick and two assists to give him 14 goals and 18 assists this season. Sowder had two goals and two assists for a season total of 12 goals and 15 assists, and Lehtinen notched a goal and two assists for a team-leading 17 goals and 21 assists for 38 points.
"We started to mesh the middle of the season, and we just kept building on from that," Lehtinen said. "We all play a very similar game. Charlie obviously doesn't miss from that right-side shot. Brady gets down deep, digging it out of the corners, and I'll pass it around the fin people that are open."
Defenseman Matt Fink, who stands in front of the net during the power play, scored the Bulldogs' other two goals.
The Bulldogs scored on two of their five power-play chances.
"Our power play was clicking when we needed it," Lehtinen said.
Fink, assisted by Aiden Blaschko and Seth Reicks, scored on a 5-on-3 power play to cut the Bluejays' lead to 6-5 at 5:51 of the third period.
Weick then scored with the Bluejays' one man short at 9:46 on a high wrist shot from the right face-off circle to tie it at 6.
Lehtinen scored the game winner on a wrist shot from the slot at 7:39.
"The puck was bouncing in the high slot, and I fired it on net," Lehtinen said. "I think it pinballed off people, but it found it's way to the back."
Weick finished off the scoring with an open net goal, assisted by Sowder, with 2.9 seconds left. Sowder passed it from the corner to Weick in front, who one timed it into the open net.
Weick opened the scoring at 3:31 of the first period, assisted by Lehtinen.
Waseca took a 2-1 lead with two straight goals by Jagger Johnson at 4:35 and 5:24, but the Bulldogs quickly tied it 2- on a goal by Sowder, assisted by Lehtinen at 5:51.
The Bulldogs took a 3-2 lead 38 seconds into the second period on a shorthanded goal by Sowder, assisted by Weick, who passed it up to Sowder.
Waseca responded with two straight goals by Charlie Huttermier at 6:49 and Tyler Nordquist at 7:50 to take a 4-3 lead.
The Bulldogs tied it 4-4 on an unassisted goal by Fink at 14:26, and that's the way the period ended.
Johnson completed his hat trick 46 seconds into the third period to put the Bluejays up 5-4. And Huttermier scored his second for a 6-4 lead at 4:22.
But then the Bulldogs went on a 4-0 run to finish off the Bluejays 8-6.
"We hung together really well," Lehtinen said. "It got kind of rocky toward the end of the second, but we found a way to keep going and push through."
After a career of playing defense, Lehtinen switched to forward this season.
"I think I picked it up pretty quick," he said. "It's been fun. It's been a nice change. I have a pretty quick release on my shot, which helps. I've been a good passer on defense, and I just brought that aspect to forward."
Waseca out shot the Bulldogs 46-26. Bulldogs goalie Logan Moe made 30 saves, while Waseca netminder Ben Diedrich made 17 stops.
Waseca, who the Bulldogs also beat 4-3 earlier this season, dropped to 13-6-1 and 7-5-1 in the Big South Conference.
The Bulldogs (13-10-1, 11-4-1) have nearly two weeks off before their next game on Feb. 14 at Luverne, the final regular season game before the Section 1A playoffs begin Feb. 18.
Big South Conference Boys Hockey
Team W L T PTS Overall
New Ulm 13 1 0 26 15-6-1
Marshall 11 3 0 22 15-8-0
Minnesota River 11 4 1 21 13-10-1
Luverne 9 4 0 18 14-8-0
Waseca 7 5 1 15 13-6-1
Windom 6 8 0 12 6-13-1
Worthington 3 12 0 6 3-18-0
Fairmont 2 12 0 4 4-17-0
Redwood Valley 1 14 0 2 2-18-0