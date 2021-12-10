Thursday evening, the St. Peter Saints wrestling team hosted St. James and Sibley East in a Triangular home opener. St. Peter cruised to a 76-6 win over St. James with the lone loss coming as a forfeit at 132, then pulled away from Sibley East late as the Saints earned the 48-26 win to improve to 4-1 on the season in duals.
The first three matches against St. James saw Brock Guth (106), Ryan Moelter (113) and Charlie Born (120) all earn falls within 40 seconds of the start. Deontre Torres (126) earned a 13-5 major decision before Evan Walter (138) and Nakiye Mercado (145) earned falls at 4:52 and 3:10 respectively.
After a series of forfeits, Oziel Hildago (220) and Connor Travaille (285) earned falls at 1:14 and 2:52 to finish off the 76-6 victory.
After a short break, the Saints returned to action as they faced off against the Sibley East Wolverines and traded matches to open the dual.
Deontre Torres (126) earned the first victory over the Wolverines with a fall at 3:18 and Evan Walter (138) was able to pick up a 6-2 decision.
Nakiye Mercado (145), Harold Born (152), Kole Guth (182) and Leighton Robb (195) earned fall victories for the Saints while Cole Filand added a 13-6 decision victory, leading to the 48-26 victory.
St. Peter is scheduled to return to the mat with a home triangular Friday, Dec. 10 but with strong winter weather in the forecast has the potential to cause a change.