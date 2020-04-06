More than 200 Minnesota high schools, including St. Peter, Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson, turned on their stadium lights to show support for students, staff and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic virus in which the governor has postponed activities until at least May 6.
Lights have gone on at football/soccer/lacrosse stadiums, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts and trap shooting ranges all over the state. Entire conferences came on board.
MSHSL Media Specialist John Millea @MSHSLjohn started listing those who joined the cause on Twitter #BeTheLightMN. The complete list of participating schools can be found on the MSHSL Facebook page.
The idea started March 24 at Dumas High School football field in Amarillo, Texas. It grew to all over Texas, Colorado, Minnesota and beyond.
St. Peter
At 8:20 p.m. (20:20 military time) Monday for 20 minutes and 20 seconds, Operations and Maintenance Supervisor Marc Bachman, who coached track, football and basketball at St. Peter from 1993 to 2019, turned on the lights on at Floyd B. Johnson Field, baseball coach Kurt Moelter turned them on at Vets Field, and softball coach Heidi Niemeyer turned the lights on at Jefferson Fields. When the lights are on, it's not meant to be a gathering spot.
Bachman felt honored to turn on the lights.
"It is an honor to turn on the lights and be part of BeTheLightMN campaign," Bachman said as cars drove by honking their horns to the lights. "We have so many great kids at St. Peter and throughout Minnesota because of things no one has control of are missing out on senior year, sports seasons and time with their friends. Even it's only for 20 minutes, it's time to show that people are thinking about them, we care about them, we miss them, and we're there for them.
"And this is a good time to get the message out that if kids are hurting and they need to talk to somebody, school personnel and counseling centers are available. Send an email, call the school, we're here to help.
"And it's a light of hope, hope that we can get all these kids back together one more time."
Moelter, who played catch with his oldest son, Jake, a sophomore B-squad baseball player, on the field, said, "It's a shame on a night like this to see an empty baseball field lit up. So we thought we may as well put some people on it."
The senior class of about 200 students includes eight baseball players.
"I feel awful for those seniors, not just the baseball players but the whole senior class," Moelter said. "They might not get their graduation or prom. Our prom is planned to move into May. It's neat that we're doing these things like light the night. Nothing will fill that void for students, but it lets people know that we're thinking about them."
Moelter still has hope for some sort of season, such as an abbreviated schedule of about a dozen games without section and state playoffs. "We don't need a playoff run," Moelter said. "We're to the point now we just want to play. That's every sport."
The lights will be turned on at 8:20 p.m. Mondays until students are back in school or the end of the school year, St. Peter Activities Director Jordan Paula said. "We have a plan in the works to display lights at many of our school buildings as well so families can see that the schools are still there to support them, even if it's from afar.
"Schools are turning their field lights on to show support for all students who are no longer in our buildings, particularly support for our seniors, hence the '2020' - 20 minutes and 20 seconds the lights will be on. The idea is that it represents hope to our students that we'll all get through this and that the community supports them."
The idea to turn on the lights came from a number of people.
"It's very much a team effort," Paula said. "I saw online that many area schools were going to start to do this, and the district administrative team thought it'd be a great thing to do as well. I'm thankful we have the support and leadership from (Superintendent Jeff) Olson, the building principals and our Facilities Director Marc Bachman, and the city for buying into this idea to support our students, even if it's just a symbol of support and hope."
Paula said his heart breaks for students who can't do what they love, particularly seniors.
"This goes beyond sports," Paula said. "It impacts the spring play, concerts, speech meets. That being said, I believe students understand why the decision was made to postpone these activities. The more kids and families stay home and practice social distancing, the sooner we'll be able to get back to normal. The silver lining in all of this is that families can spend time together. I think we'd all much rather have games and activities going on, but that's not an option right now so we all need to make the most of it."
In the meantime, St. Peter spring coaches and advisers have been putting out optional workouts for students to stay engaged and be active, above all practicing social distancing and not gathering in groups, Paula said. "The most important thing is that our students are safe."
The chances of having activities in the spring are diminishing with time, but Paula said, "I'm hopeful we'll be able to get back to school, and we'll have some sort of a spring season, but there's a possibility that won't be an option. As it stands we're all preparing as if we'll be back to school and able to compete starting in May until we get word otherwise."
Paula appreciates the community support.
"We have incredible support in St. Peter," Paula said. "It's great to see people are rallying together to show support for our students and school staff. Changing an entire instructional system in a matter of days is unheard of and our teachers, paras, cooks, bus drivers, and all other support staff bought in to help our students."
Cleveland
Cleveland School also supports the effort, but cannot turn on the football field lights because the new addition is under construction.
"Turning on the football field lights to represent we are all in this together is a wonderful idea," Cleveland Activities Director said. "We are still under construction with our new addition, so currently we have no power on our football field to turn our lights on.
"As far as school and spring sports we are hoping to get back soon and play some games, but that is looking pretty slim chance at this point. We will get through this at some point and look back at what we learned and can improve on for the health and well being as communities."