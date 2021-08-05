It’s an old adage that some people were born to lead, and while leadership can be taught and learned, it is an inherent skill that takes a high level of desire to be effective. For Madison Bergren, the new head coach of the Minnesota River Bulldogs girls varsity hockey team, to coach and to lead has always been a dream.
“I’ve always had an interest in coaching since high school. I’d remember talking to my teammates, we’d say, ‘One day, when I’m a coach or you’re a coach, we’ll always have each other to rely on,’” Bergen said.
Bergren, a native of Mahtomedi, a city similar in size to St. Peter, played hockey through high school and came to St. Peter when she enrolled in Gustavus Adolphus College, where she continued to play hockey for four years.
During her time at Gustavus, where she earned her degree in physical education with a minor in coaching, she began student teaching in town which led to a full-time teaching position in the St. Peter Public Schools system.
Shortly after finishing college, Bergren began coaching as an assistant for the junior varsity girls team for a season before being elevated to head coach of the JV squad the following year.
During this last offseason, it was decided that she would move up to be the varsity head coach, a position she knows is a challenge but gives her an opportunity to affect the lives of her players both on and off the ice.
“It can be difficult at times to reach everyone when pulling players from multiple schools that have different academic districts.” Bergren said. “It is key, then, to set the expectation that academics do ultimately come first. Being an athlete is a reward for completing your studies.”
Consistency from coaching is something that Bergren hopes to bring to the Bulldogs.
“It was hard in high school. Every year there was a new coach which made things somewhat difficult to learn,” she said. “I saw a lot of coaching styles which is unique, but its hard to develop a relationship with the team when coaches are changing every year.”
Bergren first experienced coaching consistency at Gustavus.
“All four years, I had head coach Mike Carroll, which taught me so much in terms of style of coaching that will transfer over to my coaching style,” she said.
This experience showed her how much can be gained as a player from having a familiar voice and a steady style of play being coached.
“It’s important as we get to knowing the girls and where they are developmentally, we’d really would like to add new skills and add some intensity to the team,” Bergren said. “I want us to start with a plan and be able to end the season in line with that plan. That starts with involving the players in not only creating goals, but creating realistic goals.”
The fact that the Bulldogs draw from multiple schools has an impact on the role of the player leaders.
“We have four captains this season,” Bergen said, “including players from Belle Plaine, St. Peter and Le Sueur, so it’s up to us to keep the captains informed and allow them to lead.”
Ultimately the effects of Bergren’s coaching style and plans will be seen when the team begins play in November: “We are so excited to get started and get out on the ice.”