NEW ULM — This Saturday is “Hockey Day in New Ulm," with games starting at 9 a.m. and the last games starting at 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. on both rinks at the New Ulm Civic Center.
Eleven of the 12 games being played that day will pit New Ulm against Minnesota River.
The only game not involving Minnesota River is the PeeWee B game where New Ulm will meet Mankato.
The boys’ and girls’ high school teams will also play Minnesota River that day, with the girls’ game starting at noon at the North Rink and the boys’ contest scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. start on the South (Olympic) rink.
There will be Mite games between periods of the boys’ game and between periods of the girls’ game there will be an 8U contest. Normal high school gate fees will be charged for varsity games.
There will also be a raffle for four Minnesota Wild Club level tickets and a silent auction from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. for unique hockey items. Concessions being sold on Saturday include the usual items with sauerkraut in a cup.
There will also be a “Skills Contest” from 10:30 a.m until 7:30 p.m. in the upper meeting room.
Saturday will also see New Ulmite John Busch honored with the “Tom Macho Award” for his contribution to New Ulm hockey.
Busch was very involved with hockey in New Ulm where he started coaching in the late 1980s and coached for over 20 years. In addition to coaching age groups from ages 10-14, Busch also coached young skaters 8 years old and younger with great enthusiasm. Busch coached teams that advanced to District and Regional Tournaments. For Busch, it was not about the wins and losses but the memories.
Busch was also a referee for over 20 years including youth, high school, Juniors and college games.