In a game dedicating this year's season to last years seniors, this year's juniors led the St. Peter softball team to a victory over Mound Westonka on Thursday at Jefferson Park.
The game was dedicated to last year's seniors because their senior season was cut short due to the COVID-19 virus. Players announced at the game were Carlie Chabot, Maddie Kisor, Allie McCabe, Shelby Paul, Ella Rosburg and Olivia Stevens. Unable to be there were Brielle Bushaw and Breezy Hagen.
"It was so fun to have the group of 2020 seniors in attendance at our game, some whom I hadn't seen for over a year," St. Peter head coach Heid Niemeyer said. "We were grateful to get to dedicate this season to them and try to give them just a small bit of appreciation for all they have done for our SPHS softball program and to again reiterate how much we care about them and the time that we lost last season. This acknowledgment wasn't just for them but also for their parents who lost their child's senior softball season too. I am hopeful that they understand just how much they mean to our team and to me especially.
St. Peter jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Junior pitcher Ryenne Pettis hit a two-out single to right. Junior first baseman Lilly Ruffin singled to left, and junior third baseman Sophia Doherty hit a three-run home run over right center field fence to drive in senior pinch runner Bianca Penkert and Ruffin.
The Saints put up seven runs in the third inning to up their lead to 10-0. Pettis reached on error. Ruffin hit a sacrifice bunt to advance pinch runner Penkert to second, Doherty singled in Penkert. Ruffin scored on a passed ball. Senior designated hitter Lauren Niemeyer and senior catcher Alyssa Hrdlicka walked. Niemeyer stole second. Doherty scored on a passed ball. Junior second baseman McKenna Van Zee reached on an error that scores Niemeyer.
After Mound Westonka scored two runs in the fourth to cut the lead to 10-2. the Saints finished off the scoring with a run in the sixth inning. Junior center fielder Dani Johnson reached on an error and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Niemeyer. Johnson scored on a sacrifice fly by Hrdlicka.
The Saints collected 11 hits. Pettis led with three hits in four at bats.
Doherty finished 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Elle Davis went 2-for-4.
McKenna Van Zee batted 1-for-5 with a run.
Grace Remmert finished 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run.
Dani Johnson went 1-for-4 with a run.
Ruffin finished 1-for-4 with two runs.
Ryenne Pettis (7-0) was credited with the victory. The ace surrendered two runs (one earned) on six hits and two walks over seven innings, striking out five.
"Another great win for our team," Niemeyer said. "It was good to get another AAA win in the books. I have been trying to help this group understand that we are a good hitting team and even though one person might not be hitting the ball one game, the rest of the team will pick them up and then roles will reverse in the next game. That's the thing about this team. We are a pretty solid hitting team 1-9. We just have to try not to get down on ourselves knowing that our team will pick us up in the next at bat.
"Our defense was pretty solid, only tallying one error, and our pitching stayed consistent, and Ryenne got the job done."
St. Peter (14-3) travels to Belle Plaine (11-4) at 11 a.m. Saturday and to Pipestone (18-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the overall Big South Conference championship.
"Our big game on Tuesday will be a true test of what's to come in our section tournament," Niemeyer said. "Pipestone is an exceptional team who just does everything well. It will be good to see how we compete with them."