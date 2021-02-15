St. Peter girls basketball team (7-3) pushed Class AAA No. 10 state-ranked Kasson-Mantorville (9-1) to double overtime before losing 82-77 on Monday at Kasson.
In a game featuring 14 ties, the KoMets led 36-33 at halftime, the Saints came back to tie it 64-64 in regulation and 71-71 after one overtime.
St. Peter post Abby Maloney, who had 14 points and seven rebounds, made a 3-pointer to cut the Komet's lead to 76-75 with 1:03 remaining in the second overtime.
Komets point guard Aby Shubert, who scored a game-high 26 points, made four straight free throws to up the lead to 80-75.
Post Morgan Kelly, who led the Saints with 24 points and two blocked shots, scored on a left-handed put back off a free throw to cut the lead to 80-77 with 4.2 seconds left.
Shubert made two more free throws with 2.8 seconds left to clinch the 82-77 victory.
"This was a hard fought game by both teams," St. Peter coach Bob Southworth said. "Each team had chances to pull it out in regulation and overtime, and unfortunately we were on the losing end. They won the rebounding battle (42-28), and we won the turnover battle (17-9). Both teams shot the ball at a good percentage; they just made a few more three pointers than us (11-7), which was the difference.
"There are a lot of teachable moments in this game, and I was proud of the effort all game. Games like this are great for us because you learn so much about your team in close games."
Two other Saints also scored in double digits. Wing Rhyan Holmgren had 21 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Point guard Josie Wiebusch collected 13 points and a team-high seven assists.
This is St. Peter's second-straight loss to state-ranked teams. The Saints also lost to No. 5 ranked Class AA Minnehaha Academy (7-1) and Hutchinson (6-2).
The Saints have a rematch Thursday at Blue Earth Area (2-5 overall, 1-3 Big South Conference). The Saints (6-0 conference) beat the Bucs 67-30 in the season opener Jan. 16.