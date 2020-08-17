Scott Koep of Winthrop led the IMCA Hobby feature for the first four laps from his pole position start with Roger Jenniges of Echo behind him, but then a caution was thrown for a spinning car Aug. 15 at Arlington Raceway.
On the restart, Cory Probst from Brewster, who had started in 9th place, got around Koep to take the lead and went onto win. Jenniges remained in 2nd place getting by Koep and Koep took 3rd.
David Marshall of Buffalo Lake started on the front row of the IMCA Sport Modified and took the lead right off the gate but a red flag was thrown when Levi Selly of St. Peter was going into turn 2 and rolled his car a few times. He was OK but out of the race. On the restart, Marshall again took the lead with the 54 of Alan Lahr from Nicollet right behind him. Half way through the race, the two top spots had changed positions with Lahr leading. By the following lap RJ Esqueda of St. James was challenging Lahr but he held on to win his first race of the year. Esqueda took 2nd and Justin Dose of Biscay moved through the field to take 3rd.
The Outlaw Hobby saw a red flag early in the race when Luke Rohde of Green Isle got too high in turn 2, hit the cushion and rolled his car a few times. He was OK but out of the race. That gave Bryan Apitz of New Ulm the opportunity he needed to take the lead and he led the entire race to win. The 2d of Mori Oestreich from Henderson worked hard and drove to 2nd place as he and the 34 Dakota Robinson from Arlington battled each other. Oestreich claimed 2nd ahead of Robinson.
Mike Kennedy of Madison Lake started on the pole of the IMCA Sport Modified feature and led the race for the first 12 laps with the No. 5 Kris Zuhlsdorf from Danube tailing him. A caution flag was thrown for a spinning car, Kennedy didn't want that to happen as he had a good lead. When the cars relined up and restarted, Zuhlsdorf got around Kennedy and took the lead for the next three laps to win. The restart also enabled the 2j of Jeff Carter from Mapleton to gain spots as he moved forward two spots to take 2nd behind Zuhlsdorf , Eric Larson of Madison Lake took 3rd, and Jeff Lloyd of Le Center took fifth.
Justin Allen of Gaylord led the first half of the IMCA RaceSaver Sprint car feature from his front row start. He was able to hold on to the lead despite a couple of yellow flags. Mike Stien of Ceylon who had started the race in the 2nd row was putting pressure on Allen and by the 8th lap he glided by him to take the lead and go onto win the race. Allen held on for 2nd place ahead of Bill Johnson of St. Peter.
The IMCA Stock car feature saw 23 cars on the line up with the 33 of Matt Schauer from Green Isle taking the lead at the drop of the green flag. The entire field of cars were tight going around the track sometimes three and four wide. By lap 7, Dan Mackenthun of Hamburg who had worked his way from his 10th place start was battling for the lead and a couple of laps later he was successful taking over the top spot but he and Schauer continued to battle for the top spot. On the 16th lap,a yellow flag came out for a spinning car and a restart occurred, at this time Paul Burger from Belle Plaine who had started next to Schauer in the original line up and had fallen back a few positions had his sights on the top spot as he had gotten around Schauer. A couple of more restarts came out but Mackenthun was able to hold onto the lead and win with Burger taking 2nd and Tim Pessek of Hutchinson who had started 13th and move through the field to take 3rd.
Dan Menk from Franklin led the entire IMCA Modified feature from the front row start in the flag to flag 20 lap race. Chad Porter of Madison Lake took 2nd and Clint Hatlestad took 3rd.