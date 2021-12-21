Playing their second to last game before the Christmas break, the Minnesota River Bulldogs boys hockey team traveled to Kasson to take on the Dodge County Wildcats. From the puck drop however, the game was all Wildcats as they scored less than two-minutes into the game and never took their foot off the gas to earn a 13-1 win over the Bulldogs, dropping Minnesota River to 3-4 on the season.
The lone goal for the Bulldogs came off the stick of Brooks Reicks and was assisted by Drew Simonette late in the second period.
As a team, Dodge County outshot Minnesota River 37-12 in the win.
The Bulldogs return to action Tuesday, Dec. 21 when they host Mankato East with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m.