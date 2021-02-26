St. Peter wrestling team rolled over Worthington 45-21 and Redwood Valley 57-18 in a triangular Friday at Worthington.
The Saints had eight double winners including Charlie Born at 106 and 113 pounds and Harold Born at 138 with two falls apiece.
Other double winners were Evan Walter at 120 with a decision and a fall; Nakiye Mercado at 126 with two decisions; Noah Hunt at 132 with a technical fall and a forfeit; Nathan Fogal at 145 with a major decision and a forfeit; Cole Filand at 170 with a fall and a decision; and Leighton Robb with two decisions at 182.
Two Saints finished 1-1. Brogan Hanson at 152 won a decision and lost an injury default. Connor Travaille at 220 earned a pin and lost a pin.
The Saints also beat Redwood 52-37 on Jan. 16.
Worthington beat Redwood 44-33.
St. Peter improved to 18-8, while Worthington moved to 15-6, and Redwood dropped to 9-15.