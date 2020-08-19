Head football and volleyball coaches from four area high schools have differing opinions about the Minnesota State High School League moving the sports from the fall to the spring (March 15-May 15) in response to the coronavirus.
In a poll of seven coaches from St. Peter, Cleveland, Tri-City United and Le Sueur-Henderson, four were in favor of the move and three were against it.
Volleyball coach Stacey Feser, of LS-H, and football coaches Brian Odland, of St. Peter, Erik Hermanson, of Cleveland, and Matt Collins, of TCU, agreed that it was the right decision to switch to the spring.
Feser: “I’m grateful we get to have a season instead of it being cancelled. I would be sad for my seniors if they wouldn’t get to play their last year.”
Odland: “I believe this was the only chance we have for a season in the 2020-21 school year.”
Hermanson: “I’m in favor of any plan that gives the seniors an opportunity to have a season. These kids already missed out on spring last year and taking away their fall season would be so hard.”
Collins: “I am in favor of the move to spring if it gives us the best opportunity to get a season in. There is so much uncertainty right now. Hopefully things will be more settled down by the spring and we will be able to get some games in. I didn’t envision us getting much in this fall with the way things are currently going.”
Volleyball coaches Carmen Hanson, of St. Peter, and Bree Ann Meyer, of Cleveland, and football coach Mike May of Le Sueur-Henderson thought their sport could have been played in the fall.
Hanson: “Obviously, I am glad we may still have the opportunity to have a season, but I think we could’ve taken steps to allow the season to be in the fall. There is always going to be the uncertainty if the spring season will occur. With the winter sports that have more contact, it does bring an extra element to containing the virus and allowing the new ‘spring season’ to happen. I would’ve rather taken the precautions now and see what happens. But again, just thankful we may still have that chance.”
Meyer: “I am disappointed about the decision, but I am thankful to be able to have a season in the spring. I understand the importance of keeping everyone safe and healthy, but now many athletes are playing club volleyball, so was it a liability issue with MSHSL?”
May said: “It isn’t ideal, but is better than not having football.”
Shortened season
The change calls for reducing the length of the season to six weeks and the number of games.
The football season will be reduced from eight to six games all against local/conference opponents. Fans will be permitted at 25 percent capacity adhering to Minnesota Department of Health guidelines. The volleyball season will have the same MDH guidelines, spectators will not be allowed at any indoor events in educational facilities. That means any competitions held in high school gyms or pools will be closed off to the fans.
“We need to be thankful for the season being rescheduled and not canceled,” Odland said.
Hermanson: “Anything is better than taking away an entire season from a senior.”
Collins: “Any chance we can get to play would be great for our players, even if it is a shortened season.”
Hanson: “Some season is better than none. It does create the challenge of who you play and how often. I just hope we can get some diversity with our schedule while keeping the players and coaching staff safe.
Meyer: “I am just thankful to have any sort of a season and that our senior volleyball players will have an opportunity to play their final year. One of our talented volleyball players tore her ACL last summer and was not able to play last season. She is a senior now, and I really want for her to be able to play.”
Feser: “If all goes well and we get our season in the spring, I think it will be a lot to accomplish in a short amount of time but happy to take on the challenge. The girls just want to play and be together, and I’m excited to get into the gym with them. I think their attitudes and effort will be great because we have had a break to really miss it.”
May: “We will do what we have to do to play the game. I feel bad for the seniors that miss out on playing a full season. But this is the hand we have been dealt; we will make the most of it.”
Fall practice, 4th season
The MSHSL will allow football and volleyball teams to practice in the fall under certain guidelines, and all of the coaches plan to take advantage of the opportunity. Athletes also have the opportunity to play another sport in the fall.
“We encouraged the grade 9-12 players to take advantage of this unique opportunity to participate in either cross-country or soccer, so this will influence how we do things,” Odland said. “We encouraged them to participate if they had an interest. I have no real idea how many will do so. Ideally, we want to establish our specialty players (kickers, holders, long snappers) as we do not know what weather or time constraints we will face this spring. The other goal would be to reintroduce concepts form the summer and hopefully be able to have some practice film to teach from next spring.”
Hermanson: “(The Clippers) will follow MSHSL rules, and I hope that there will be strict guidelines so all schools can be on equal footing.” He added that it’s a mystery whether any Cleveland athletes will play a different sport in the fall, “especially with fall school plans up in the air also.”
Collins: “We do plan to practice in the fall. We will focus on skills and installing some offensive and defensive concepts since we will not have a lot of time in the spring prior to the season. I have not officially heard if any of them are playing another sport, but there may be a few interested in soccer or cross country.”
Hanson: “We do plan on having some form of organized practices for grades 9-12. Our junior high program will move forward this fall with a focus on skills and intramural competitions. I had sent out a survey to see and had approximately five who were considering doing another sport for the fall. There still are J.O./Club ball opportunities for competition, and many girls also play fall softball.”
Meyer: “I plan to have practices in the fall. MSHSL sent out guidelines, and we are able to have 12 practices. I am working out details with my athletic director. I believe a majority of the Cleveland volleyball players will be participating in some sort of fall volleyball league offered by a local club team. Maybe one or two will be participating in tennis. I think this is a great opportunity for athletes that ever wanted to try a different fall sport. Cleveland offers cross country and girls tennis. Both options will keep Cleveland volleyball players in great shape for the spring season!”
Feser: “I would like to have practices this fall. We are still working out what that will look like though. I’ve encouraged them to participate in the other fall sports. It’s a great opportunity to try something different and get that team connection again.”
May is unsure if any football players will take advantage of playing another sport in the fall, but he said: “We are planning on doing the 12 practices allowed. We are going to condition to stay in shape and work on some individual drills.”
Spring season is different
Playing in the spring versus the fall could present challenges/advantages.
Odland: “Playing in the spring will be a unique experience. The uncertainty of the practice field conditions and the weather at that time of the year will be the biggest challenge. We are fortunate we have a large gym space to accommodate indoor practices if necessary. We just need to remain thankful we did not have the season cancelled.”
Hermanson: “The weather will be cold, and practices will be wet and unpredictable.”
Collins: “I think the biggest challenge will be having fields that are playable for football. There may be a lot of teams trying to rent out the few turf fields we have in the area. I think an advantage for us as a relatively inexperienced team this year is it gives us a chance to workout and practice some this fall, have a few months off then have the spring season, then a couple of months off and start again next fall. If things go as planned, we will get to do football activities together three different times in 12 months which would benefit our program.”
Hanson: “As stated it will be different not going to practice before the school year happens and all that goes with the excitement that goes with starting volleyball and school. I think the biggest challenge will just be condensing our pre-season and having to compete right away. But the biggest challenge will be to keep the athletes healthy, but that will be for all teams. Advantages — they will be excited to play and being only one of two sports we should get a lot of attention.”
Meyer: “I think everyone is adapting to the changes, and it will end up being a successful season. It is definitely going to feel different. I also teach sixth grade, so I won’t feel the fall rush this year. Racing off to practice or games after school, and then off to Friday night football games. It will definitely feel different.”
Feser: “I’m less concerned about the time of year, as long as we get the opportunity.”
May said: “The spring will be tough. We are at the mercy of the snow. It will be similar to the beginning of the baseball season. Practice in the gym if there is snow and hopefully the frost will go out and we can get outside. Might be pretty muddy the first couple weeks.”
Summer training
Athletes have had a chance this summer to train, practice and in some cases play games, so they were on their way to getting ready for the fall season.
Odland: “Coach [Doug] Boyer has been putting in a lot of hours to accommodate all athletes to get in the weightroom this summer. That has been an emphasis. We also held our maximum of 11 practices this summer. We used multiple fields and split practice times to accommodate for all our players. It was beneficial for skill work and play review. However, the biggest benefit was getting players and coaches back together and reconnecting. It was worth the effort.”
Hermanson: “We had a great week long summer camp, and our seniors have been leading safe captains’ practices following all protocols.”
Collins: “We had a great summer of workouts. We were able to get stronger and faster over the summer. We also had individual and team camps. The work was definitely worth the effort. We gained a lot of momentum this summer, the kids and coaches are excited and we hope to keep it going through the school year.”
Hanson: “We did not get much of an opportunity to do anything over the summer. The new standards were on back order, so once we got the go ahead we could practice we had to wait on the new equipment. We did have a summer camp from Aug 10-13 for grades 5-12, so that was a fun way to still be involved with the norm of our season.”
Meyer: “This summer has been very different. We have had a very successful sand volleyball season. Many surrounding schools put on sand volleyball tournaments this past July and August. Many of my Cleveland Varsity/JV players practiced together playing sand volleyball at Bray Park or at private residences. It is always worth the effort! These athletes need social interaction and thrive for some sort of competition. After patiently waiting for Nicollet volleyball league and Breakdown tournaments to be postponed, and then eventually all together cancelled, we really focused on sand volleyball. I am very thankful that the surrounding schools that have multiple sand volleyball courts in their town gave us the opportunity to play this summer.”
Feser: “We have had open gyms this summer once we were able to get more girls in the gym. I think anytime we can get our hands on a ball it is worth it. We were definitely rough around the edges, but we haven’t had the opportunity to play so our skills will come with practice.”
May said: “We have been doing conditioning drills. Ladders, stairs, core workouts and sprints. It’s worked well. We divide the athletes in small pods and have them work in stations. It worked well and we had 15-20 at practices.”
Grateful for season
All in all, the coaches are grateful that they still have a chance to have a season.
Odland: “We will be ready when we get the green light to go. We will just focus on what we can control. We tell the kids we have opportunities, not challenges — this is an opportunity.”
Hanson said the Saints are keeping a positive attitude and hoping things will change for the better soon.
Meyer said: “I am glad that MSHSL is giving athletes the opportunity to play in the spring. For Cleveland volleyball players that means they will be able to use the new gym for the spring season. I can handle 12 practices in the old gym, but with no air conditioning, it gets really hot in August. This gives us an opportunity to say ‘Good bye’ to the old gym, and we all will be excited to use the new gym in the spring.”