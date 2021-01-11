Coaches
Head coaches: Keith Hanson (28 years), Ryan Timmerman (9 years)
Assistant coaches: Ashton Bartlet (3 years), Mike Hohenstien (10 years)
Key Players
Seniors:
Noah Hunt - 4 year letter winner, 4th place Section last year, 61 career victories
Nathan Fogal -3 year letter winner, 30 career victories
Nathan Pettis -2 year letter winner, 5th pace at Section last year
Allie Pettis - "First year of wrestling, comes from a wrestling background, and will only get better with more practice time," Hanson said.
Keep Your Eye On
Juniors:
Kole Guth - 4th place at section last year, 95 career victories
Brogan Hanson - 5th place at section last year, 40 career victories
Connor Travaille - Returned to wrestling last year, and was a part of section runner-up team.
Sophomores:
Harold Born - 27-1 on JV last year and had 12 varsity wins, "has been behind some good wrestlers making it tough to crack the line-up, but looks like he can grab a permanent spot this season," Hanson said.
Taylen Travaille - "Wrestled varsity at 106 and 113 last year, he has grown to about 145 this season, so should help us again in one of those weight classes around there," Hanson said.
Freshman:
Nakiye Mercado - Finished one match away from qualifying for the state tournament last year.
Cole Filand - 10 varsity wins last year
Leighton Robb - 7 varsity wins last season
8th grade:
Charlie Born and Evan Walter - "both could find a spot in the line-up in our lower weights," Hanson said.
Moved On
Eli Hunt - state place finisher
Wareke Gillette - state qualifier
Michael Connor - 5th place at section, 89 career wins
2019-20 Recap
13-11 record (3-2 in Big South Conference), Section 2AA runner-ups after beating the No. 1 seed Scot West in the semifinals, then losing to Hutchinson by 3 in the finals. "We battled injuries and illness all season and didn't put our full squad on the mat until the end of the season, and it showed being at full strength," Hanson said.
2021 Season Outlook
"We are looking to continue to build on the great finish to our season last year," Hanson said. "We did lose some quality guys to graduation so we are going to need some of the younger guys to step up and fill some roles for the team. We are looking forward to getting going on our shortened season, but very glad we have the opportunity to compete."
By The Numbers
14 — Returning letter winners
5 — Returning section place finishers