It was a cold and windy Monday to start off the first Minnesota River Conference girls golf match of the year hosted by Southwest Christian at Dahlgren Golf Course in Chaska.
Playing with temperatures in the high 30s with winds in the teens, it "might of cracked 40 for 10 minutes," Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East head coach Rod Reinhardt said.
"It was one of the coldest days I have ever been on a golf course, and I was impressed with how the girls competed in the match," Reinhardt said. "Most of them were playing in gloves or mittens. Once the weather starts heating up, I think our scores will too."
The host team SWC placed first with 197. Le Sueur-Henderson/Cleveland/Sibley East placed second with 210. Belle Plaine took third with 268, Tri-City United fourth with 289, and Mayer Lutheran was incomplete.
MaKenna Reinhardt with a 41 was the match medalist and played very well along with 8th grader from Cleveland Allison Cink who played in her first varsity match with a 46, Reinhardt said.
"Darbi Dunning played well but had a few bad breaks and fired a 57," Reinhardt said. "Sofie Wilson-71, Peyton Hartmann-67 and Cooper Vanden Einde-66 all playing in their first varsity match played well under the conditions and showed signs of some good golf."
Playing in their first junior varsity matches, Anna Kawatski-Klein and Morgan Haggenmiller, shot an 80 in the cold conditions.
"Our team will be very competitive once we get into the season, and I am looking forward to seeing all the girls improve their scoring" Reinhardt said.
The Giants and Tians compete again at 1 p.m. Friday, April 23 in the New Prague Invite at Creeks Bend Golf Course.Teams invited also include Bloomington Jefferson, Delano, Fairmont. HFCHS, Jordan, Orono, Shakopee, Southwest Christian and Waconia.