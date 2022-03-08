The entire 2021-22 basketball season was a series of ups and downs for the St. Peter Saints boys basketball team and the section quarterfinal matchup with rival New Ulm proved that. Tuesday's game was a standing room only affair and there was no shortage of drama from tip-off, but when the final buzzer sounded the Saints' season came to a close as the Eagles earned the 79-69 victory.
"This game is what we thought and we have to give them a lot of credit, they made a bunch of shots and they made the plays," St. Peter coach Sean Keating said of New Ulm. "We were right there but just couldn't get over the hump."
The game began with a pair of 3-pointers from the Eagles, a theme that continued throughout the night. The Saints, however, never once took a punch without giving it back as Vinny Guappone drove to the hoop for a contested layup followed by a 3-pointer from Tate Olson. New Ulm responded taking an 11-5 lead before a six point run from the Saints capped off by a Bennett Olson fast break layup.
One theme that plagued St. Peter throughout the night was long offensive rebounds dragged in by the Eagles that resulted in extra opportunities. A key play came when Ashton Volk poked the ball out of the hands of the New Ulm ballhandler and sprinted down the floor while attempting a layup with a defender on his back. The layup rimmed out, but Alex Bosacker was hustling to follow the play and tipped in the offensive rebound to cut the deficit 33-27.
"You can't control what's on the scoreboard, all you can do is control how much effort you give and I'm really proud of the guys working hard until the end," senior captain Bennett Olson said after the game.
On the next possession, however, a New Ulm guard wildly drove to the basket and seemed to lose control of the ball, but St. Peter was tagged with a shooting foul and the Eagles managed to take a 39-31 lead into halftime.
The moment the second half began, the Saints immediately went on the offensive and Marwan Abdi took the ball to the hoop for a layup followed by a quick hook shot from Bennett Olson to cut the deficit to four points.
"We were going to fight until the final buzzer, that's who we are," Bennett Olson said. "There's no other way I'd want it to end aside from winning. We were fighting to the end, that's how you want to go."
The Saints began to switch things up as well as they began to use a limited press after scoring while putting an emphasis on getting the ball to their post players. After a free throw from Bennett Olson, St. Peter faced a two-point deficit for the first time since the opening minutes, but once again the Eagles managed to hit a critical 3-pointer to give them some breathing room.
"Just so many close shots that didn't go our way and unfortunately, that's the way the game of basketball goes sometimes," coach Keating noted.
New Ulm managed to expand its lead to 68-60 with just over five minutes remaining, but the Saints responded with an Alex Bosacker layup, annd a steal and a pair of free throws from Bennett Olson after being fouled on the fast break. After a pair of free throws for the Eagles, they began to play keep away and running clock, turning the game into a free throw matchup. Despite struggling from the line for the first time all night, New Ulm benefited from St. Peter's shots not finding the bottom of the net, which allowed the Eagles to hold on for the victory, ending the Saints' season.
Bennett Olson led all scorers with 26 points in the game while Alex Bosacker added 16 and Tate Olson tacked on nine.
With his senior season concluded, Bennett Olson said, "Its crazy to think about, it doesn't really hit until right now. It's hard looking back on everything we've been through, but there is no other group I'd rather have had this journey with."
Coach Keating also had praise for the group of seniors.
"They talk about leaving it better than they found it and that's exactly what they did. These guys love each other and have been playing together since third grade coached by Bennett's dad, but they set an example for all the underclassmen and youth players. They left a mark that will be felt for future teams."