In a season of four triangulars, the St. Peter wrestling team (5-3) picked up its first sweep Tuesday in defeating Worthington 36-27 and Waseca 45-23 in the Saints' home opener.

St. Peter had seven double winners.

Nakiye Mercado at 126 pounds won a fall and a decision.

Noah Hunt at 132 and Cole Filand at 182 won two decisions.

Brogan Hanson at 152 and 160 won by a fall and a forfeit.

Kole Guth at 160 and 170 won a decision and a forfeit.

Leighton Robb at 182 won a fall and a decision.

Nathan Pettis at 285 won a decision and an injury default.

Harold Born of St. Peter finished 1-1 with a fall at 138.

St. Peter travels to No. 4 Class AA state ranked Fairmont/Martin County West at 7 p.m. Friday and Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

 
 
 

