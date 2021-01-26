In a season of four triangulars, the St. Peter wrestling team (5-3) picked up its first sweep Tuesday in defeating Worthington 36-27 and Waseca 45-23 in the Saints' home opener.
St. Peter had seven double winners.
Nakiye Mercado at 126 pounds won a fall and a decision.
Noah Hunt at 132 and Cole Filand at 182 won two decisions.
Brogan Hanson at 152 and 160 won by a fall and a forfeit.
Kole Guth at 160 and 170 won a decision and a forfeit.
Leighton Robb at 182 won a fall and a decision.
Nathan Pettis at 285 won a decision and an injury default.
Harold Born of St. Peter finished 1-1 with a fall at 138.
St. Peter travels to No. 4 Class AA state ranked Fairmont/Martin County West at 7 p.m. Friday and Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. Tuesday.