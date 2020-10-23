VB Jump for joy.jpeg

Social distancing on the bench, the Saints jump for joy after clinching the 3-2 victory over Waseca. (Photo courtesy of Heidi Niemeyer)

It was a barnburner Thursday as the St. Peter Saints and Waseca Bluejays went back and forth for more than 2 hours before the host Saints finally won the Big South Conference volleyball match in five sets 3-2.

The Saints won: 23-25, 25-19, 28-26, 17-25, 15-11.

VB Elizabeth Quist.JPG

St. Peter senior outside hitter Lizzy Quist, backed up by McKenna Van Zee, goes for one of her 14 digs. Van Zee led with 22 digs. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Defense was the name of the game as four Saints had double-digit digs.

VB McKenna VanZee.JPG

St. Peter 5-foot-6 junior Libero McKenna Van Zee gets one of her team-high 22 digs against Waseca. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Five-foot-6 inch junior Libero McKenna Van Zee, who had a team high 22 digs, "did a phenomenal job for us in the back row!" St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson said.

VB Grace Remmert.JPG

St. Peter 5-8 junior outside hitter/setter Grace Remmert follows through on a spike. She led the Saints with 12 kills. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Also with digs for St. Peter were 5-foot-6 senior setter Abby Haggenmiller 16, 5-foot-8 junior setter/outside hitter Grace Remmert 15 and 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter Lizzy Quist 14.

VB Kylee Horner.JPG

St. Peter 5-foot-9 sophomore right side hitter Kylee Horner goes for one of her seven kills against Waseca. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Remmert paced the Saints in kills with 12. Five-foot-10 junior middle hitter Dani Johnson whacked 10 kills, 5-foot-10 junior right-side hitter Lilly Ruffin 8 and 5-foot-9 sophomore right-side hitter Kylee Horner 7, including the set-clinching kill in the third set.

VB Dani Johnson.JPG

St. Peter 5-foot-10 junior middle hitter Dani Johnson fires a spike between a pair of Waseca blockers. Johnson ad 10 kills. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Remmert also led St. Peter in set assists with 19. Haggenmiller also hit double figures in assists with 16.

Five-foot-9 senior middle hitter Lauren Niemeyer had the lone solo block for St. Peter. Johnson collected three block assists.

VB Lauren Niemeyer.JPG

St. Peter senior middle hitter Lauren Niemeyer goes for a block. She had one solo block to lead the Saints. (Pat Beck/southernminn.com)

Remmert  also reached double figures with 13 scoring serves, including six aces. In the fifth set alone, Remmert served the Saints to an 8-0 lead with two aces. She also delivered the match-winning kill.

Other serving leaders included Lizzy Quist with nine scoring serves, including three aces and Van Zee with nine scoring serves, including two aces.

St Peter (3-2 overall, 3-1 BSC) next hosts Blue Earth Area at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a rescheduled match.

St Peter (3-2 overall, 3-1 BSC) next hosts Blue Earth Area at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a rescheduled match.

