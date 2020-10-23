It was a barnburner Thursday as the St. Peter Saints and Waseca Bluejays went back and forth for more than 2 hours before the host Saints finally won the Big South Conference volleyball match in five sets 3-2.
The Saints won: 23-25, 25-19, 28-26, 17-25, 15-11.
Defense was the name of the game as four Saints had double-digit digs.
Five-foot-6 inch junior Libero McKenna Van Zee, who had a team high 22 digs, "did a phenomenal job for us in the back row!" St. Peter head coach Carmen Hanson said.
Also with digs for St. Peter were 5-foot-6 senior setter Abby Haggenmiller 16, 5-foot-8 junior setter/outside hitter Grace Remmert 15 and 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter Lizzy Quist 14.
Remmert paced the Saints in kills with 12. Five-foot-10 junior middle hitter Dani Johnson whacked 10 kills, 5-foot-10 junior right-side hitter Lilly Ruffin 8 and 5-foot-9 sophomore right-side hitter Kylee Horner 7, including the set-clinching kill in the third set.
Remmert also led St. Peter in set assists with 19. Haggenmiller also hit double figures in assists with 16.
Five-foot-9 senior middle hitter Lauren Niemeyer had the lone solo block for St. Peter. Johnson collected three block assists.
Remmert also reached double figures with 13 scoring serves, including six aces. In the fifth set alone, Remmert served the Saints to an 8-0 lead with two aces. She also delivered the match-winning kill.
Other serving leaders included Lizzy Quist with nine scoring serves, including three aces and Van Zee with nine scoring serves, including two aces.
St Peter (3-2 overall, 3-1 BSC) next hosts Blue Earth Area at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a rescheduled match.