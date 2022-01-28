Thursday night, the St. Peter Saints wrestling squad made the trip to Maple River to compete in a quadrangular featuring the Maple River/USC Eagles, WEM/JWP Grizzlies and the Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola Cyclones. The Saints earned a tight 36-27 victory over the Eagles with before cruising to wins over the Grizzlies, 67-12 and the Cyclones, 72-11.
The dual with MRUSC was heavily contested from the word go. The Eagles earned a 10-8 decision at 106 before Ryan Moelter won via fall at 3:36 to give the Saints a 6-3 lead. MRUSC won four of the next five matches to take a 21-9 lead, with Nakiye Mercado (138) earning a 4-3 decision to break up the run.
Harold Born (152) cut into the deficit with a 4-3 decision before the match of the night began between No. 10 ranked Brogan Hanson (160) and No. 4 ranked wrestler in 1A Cooper Ochsendorf. The physical match saw Hanson take control and outwrestle Ochsendorf to earn a 7-3 decision.
Kole Guth (170) followed up the win with a fall 23 seconds into the match, tying the dual at 21-21 and a pair of forfeits from the Eagles put the Saints comfortably ahead.
Kemper Eli (220) picked up a 6-0 decision and despite MRUSC getting a fall at 285, St. Peter earned the 36-27 win.
The final two duals featured little drama as the Saints combined for 11 fall victories in the two duals to go along with several forfeit victories.
The Saints return to action Friday, Jan. 28 when they host Blue Earth Area to make up for a previously postponed dual, and the Scott West Panthers with matches beginning at 5 p.m.
St. Peter - 36.0, Maple River/USC - 27.0
106: Wyatt Walters (MRUSC) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Dec 10-8)
113: Ryan Moelter (STPE) over Kolt Bullerman (MRUSC) (Fall 3:36)
120: Braxton Simon (MRUSC) over Charlie Born (STPE) (Fall 4:49)
126: Ethan Elvebak (MRUSC) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 4:09)
132: Boden Simon (MRUSC) over Evan Walter (STPE) (Dec 3-0)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Byron Getchell (MRUSC) (Dec 4-3)
145: Ethan Evenson (MRUSC) over Taylen Travaille (STPE) (Dec 6-0)
152: Harold Born (STPE) over Konner Harpestad (MRUSC) (Dec 4-3)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over Cooper Ochsendorf (MRUSC) (Dec 7-3)
170: Kole Guth (STPE) over Noah Ziegler (MRUSC) (Fall 0:23)
182: Cole Filand (STPE) over (MRUSC) (For.)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over (MRUSC) (For.)
220: Kemper Eli (STPE) over Collin Van Cleave (MRUSC) (Dec 6-0)
285: Colten Berkner (MRUSC) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 5:21)
St. Peter - 67.0, WEM-JWP - 12.0
106: Brady Murphy (WEJW) over Brock Guth (STPE) (Fall 3:25)
113: Ryan Moelter (STPE) over Charles Adams (WEJW) (Fall 0:24)
120: Charlie Born (STPE) over Zach Quast (WEJW) (Fall 1:01)
126: Deontre Torres (STPE) over Ben Root (WEJW) (Fall 1:29)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over Patrick Adams (WEJW) (Fall 1:14)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Gavin Krause (WEJW) (MD 10-2)
145: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Lucas Morsching (WEJW) (TF 15-0 0:00)
152: Harold Born (STPE) over Isaac Quast (WEJW) (Fall 0:51)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over (WEJW) (For.)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over Jack Cahill (WEJW) (MD 9-1)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over (WEJW) (For.)
195: Kemper Eli (STPE) over Avery Breyer (WEJW) (Fall 1:52)
220: Leighton Robb (STPE) over Sam Carlson (WEJW) (Fall 0:32)
285: Keegan Kuball (WEJW) over Haadi Ahmed (STPE) (Fall 1:21)
St. Peter - 72.0, Saint Clair-Mankato Loyola - 11.0
106: Brock Guth (STPE) over Blake Sheppard (SCML) (Fall 0:42)
113: Alex Dlouhy (STPE) over Brody McClinton (SCML) (Fall 2:40)
120: Simon Kruse (SCML) over Charlie Born (STPE) (TF 25-10 0:00)
126: Eli Kruse (SCML) over Deontre Torres (STPE) (Fall 3:31)
132: Evan Walter (STPE) over (SCML) (For.)
138: Nakiye Mercado (STPE) over Parker Osmonson (SCML) (Fall 1:40)
145: Taylen Travaille (STPE) over Chase Bade (SCML) (Fall 3:25)
152: Harold Born (STPE) over (SCML) (For.)
160: Brogan Hanson (STPE) over (SCML) (For.)
170: Cole Filand (STPE) over (SCML) (For.)
182: Kole Guth (STPE) over (SCML) (For.)
195: Leighton Robb (STPE) over (SCML) (For.)
220: Oziel Hildago (STPE) over (SCML) (For.)
285: Haadi Ahmed (STPE) over (SCML) (For.)