Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Slippery roads and near zero visibility possible at times as blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. In addition, cold wind chills near 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northwest wind gusts will cause blowing snow. Open areas with a deeper snow pack could see whiteout conditions at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid travel Tuesday night if possible. If traveling, slow down and use caution while driving. Pack warm clothes and a charged cell phone. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&