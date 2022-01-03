Even in as COVID-19 continued to play a role in putting schools and athletic programs in unusual positions, athletes and teams from the St. Peter area still managed to achieve a number of all-time performances and moments over the course of 2021.
The following is a list of the top 10 sports stories from the year with regards to performances from St. Peter and Cleveland high school students.
There’s no denying that St. Peter boys 4x200-meter relay team members senior Jamarion Robinson, junior Kole Guth, sophomore Brooks Reicks and senior Seth Reicks have the natural ability to run fast.
But hard work kicked them into another gear as they teamed up to place second in the state Class AA track and field championships Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
“Everyone thinks it’s all genetics,” said Brooks Reicks, who made state in three events. “But that’s not always the case. Natural ability helps, but if you push yourself to be better every day, you’ll get there.”
The relay team also has good chemistry together.
“We all like each other,” Brooks Reicks said. “We’re brothers now.”
Guth, who is a sprinter and ran the 4x100 and 4x200 with other teammates, joined the relay in the last three meets.
“We had good team chemistry and then when we ran after the New Prague meet and everything went wrong in the relay, we spent a lot of time working on our handoffs and just making everything right,” Guth said. “It took a lot of work to get it right.”
In the process of placing second in the state, the foursome also broke its own school record for the second time in as many meets with a time of 1:28.63.
“Our goal was to place first, but it’s still great to get second,” Robinson said. “I’m really happy with what the team was able to do. We broke the school record twice. That’s a plus.”
Seth Reicks, the anchor, nearly ran down the champion, Farmington, at the end, finishing within just half of a second of a state championship.
Robinson led off the relay and burst out off the starting blocks by passing two runners and handing the baton to Guth.
Just like in the section, Robinson had a great start. Running in lane 3, he said, “I passed both lanes 4 and 5 next to me.”
Seth Reicks said, “Bookie (Robinson) had the fastest start that I’ve ever seen him run before. Kole got the baton, and he did exactly the same thing. Kole probably gained on everybody.”
Guth agreed that “the highlight would be Bookie’s start. He came out really fast.”
When he handed the baton to Guth, “I was pumped and ready to go. I think I passed one or two.”
Seth Reicks said, “We were expecting to get beat by Hill-Murray and Hopkins, but by the time Kole handed it to Brooks, we were well ahead of both of those teams. Then Brooks had another good leg, and by the time I got the baton we were in second place just behind Farmington. We weren’t expecting them to be good, but we were beating the big city schools by the time I got the baton, so we were ahead of Hill-Murry, Hopkins, Eden Prairie. I almost ran down a Farmington kid. But they just barely got us and we finished second which is better than I could have ever hoped for. If I would have had 5-10 more meters, we would have been state champs.
“The relay was better than anything I could have every imagined. It was extremely exciting for all of us and a perfect finish to a perfect season.”
Brooks Reicks agreed that “the relay was amazing. We worked really hard. That’s the best we could have done.”
St. Peter eighth grader Trista Landsom saved her best for last, scoring an 8.8 on uneven parallel bars to place 11th out of 48 entrants Friday at the Minnesota State Class A Gymnastics Tournament at Champlin Park High School.
That tops her career best of 8.75 that she scored in the Section 2A meet to qualify for state.
“My routine was clean, and I hit all of my skills,” Landsom said. “It was one of the best I did all season.”
Trista, daughter of Craig and Lisa Landsom, had experience in club gymnastics at divisional and individuals for Midwest Amateur Gymnastics Association when she competed for Mankato Area Gymnastics School.
But she faced the toughest competition she has ever faced at state. The top seven finishers scored 9.0 or better.
Two St. Peter wrestlers, junior Kole Guth at 160 pounds and senior Nathan Pettis at 285, capped off their best seasons ever by leading the Saints with fourth-place finishes in the Individual State Preliminaries for Section 2AA-3AA Saturday at Redwood Falls.
Both earned state-entrant medals for their efforts.
Unranked Guth (30-7) opened the day in the quarterfinals by winning a technical fall over Tucker Fiene (12-20) of Marshall in 5:07 (17-1).
Then in a rematch, No. 7 state-ranked senior Luke Fogarty (21-5) of Scott West turned the tables on Guth by winning a decision 4-3 in the semifinals.
That dropped Guth into the consolation semifinals where he pinned Jonah Blakstad (9-17) of Watertown Mayer/Mayer Lutheran in 0:40.
In the third-place match, No. 4 state ranked senior Blake Jagodzinske (31-2) of Fairmont/Martin County West beat Guth for the third time this season by a decision 14-9.
Going in with one loss in the tournament, Pettis took a longer road to fourth place.
Unranked Pettis (22-14) started the day losing in the quarterfinals to No. 3 ranked senior Nick McKenzie (32-1) of New London-Spicer by fall in 1:04.
In the the consolation round 1, Pettis won by fall over Jenaro Delgado (13-12) of Waseca in 0:48. Delgado had beaten Pettis earlier in the tournament.
In the consolation semifinals, Pettis won by fall over Carson Schoenbauer (9-10) of Scott West in 0:47.
In the third-place match, No. 7 state-ranked senior Rieley Fleming (31-3) of Mankato East) pinned Pettis for the second time this season in 1:04.
Day 2 of the Minnesota State Class AA Boys Golf Tournament Wednesday, June 15 was also sunny and warm with a nice breeze at Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan.
St. Peter’s Kendall Nicolai and Kaiden Brovold represented the St. Peter Saints and the whole community very well this week with Nicolai finishing in 33rd place out of 84 golfers and Brovold finishing in 14th place overall.
Both golfers were tied after day 1 in 30th place overall with 79s.
“Kendall did not end his high school career as he had hoped, but he had a very stellar career nonetheless,” St. Peter coach Neil Doose said. “Kendall started round 2 with a bang by carding a birdie on his 1st hole. He was 2 over on the turn and played his way up to 17th place with four holes to play. Kendall shot a 38-41 (79) to match his day 1 total and a 158 2-day score. This landed him in 33rd place overall.
“Kendall took a big gamble on his 15th hole of the day, and it did not quite work out and it was hard to recover after that. Sometimes you have to take chances, and they may or may not work out and today it did not work as planned. Kendall played in three state tournaments in his career and probably would have been in four straight if not for last year’s lost season. Going from 64th place as a freshman to 51st as a sophomore and improving to the top half and 33rd as a senior is a great accomplishment.”
Nicolai carded 3 birdies and 8 pars day 2.
“My approach shots which led to birdie chances or tap-in pars were the best part of my game. I gave myself some birdie opportunities and when I was putting for birdie and par after my approach shot, I would make those putts."
Freshman Kaiden Brovold finished 14th overall in his first state tournament which was a phenomenal feat. He was tied for 30th place after day 1 and climbed his way steadily up to 14th place by the end of the tournament. Kaiden shot a 79-75 for a 2-day total of 154.
“His round 2 (38-37) was never easy and he continued to grind his way up the leaderboard with sound golf decision making and shot making skills,” Doose said. “Kaiden tallied 4 birdies and 7 pars in round 2, but he did not have any doubles which allowed him to finish in 14th place.”
“I felt really good about the way I handled the pressure and kept a focused mindset out there this week,” Brovold said. “I definitely could have saved a few strokes if I eliminated some of the bad shots, but that’s golf and I’m glad to have performed the way I did."
Everyone involved with the St. Peter tennis program knew that Thursday’s Section 2AA third round matchup with Mankato West was going to be tight all evening long. Having been eliminated by the Scarlets 4-3 last season, the Saints were determined to forge their own path into the section finals, and with a 3-3 tie and one match awaiting a conclusion, all eyes converged on the singles No. 3 match and sophomore Kali Erickson.
“When a few other girls started to come by and watch my match, I asked how we were doing and they said, ‘its up to you’,” recounted Erickson after the match.
Things didn’t look good for Erickson in the early going as her opponent was able to put a 5-2 lead on the score tree, putting the first set in danger of going to the Scarlets. Some would call the comeback miraculous, but it would undersell the effort and heart Erickson showed as she came back from the brink of a first set loss to win five straight games, taking the set 7-5.
St. Peter tennis head coach Aaron Rothenberger noted, “She was down in the depths and won five in a row, which is frustrating for the opponent.”
With all the momentum in her favor, Erickson was able to open a 4-1 lead with the growing crowd cheering at every point.
“When she started getting frustrated, I knew I had an opportunity,” Erickson said. “When I was able to win five games in a row, I started to feel that this was my match.”
Her opponent took the first game out of the break in a tight battle, but she bounced back the following game and was able to return the serve with confidence and bring an end to her match 7-5, 6-2 while also securing the team victory 4-3 over the Scarlets.
“Kali did what she needed to do as she stayed calm and stayed steady,” Rothenberger said. “I’m so proud of her and the rest of the team.”
The win would have meant a whole lot less if the remainder of the Saints weren’t able to do their parts. Fortunately, the team did what needed to be to done to get the win.
“We played the best tennis you could ask for in this situation and environment,” Rothenberger said. “I tip my hat to the coaches at Mankato West, they were prepared, but we won the crucial points and that’s what it came down to, a lot of close games and close points.”
In a season which saw the St. Peter girls swimming and diving team routinely outperform expectations in tournament settings, it came as little surprise when the Saints put together their best performance of the season at the Section 1A championship at the Rochester Recreation Center. After an incredible day one showing, the Saints followed up with a phenomenal Friday performance to claim a program first section runner up award, behind only section favorite Mankato West.
Not only did the Saints finish second in the section, but three of the girls qualified for the Class A state meet. Hannah Denzer in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, Olivia Denzer in the 200 freestyle and Laura Klatt in the 1m dive.
“Being a captain, it’s a lot more emotional with how well we did,” co-captain Olivia Denzer said. “Going into the meets, it is always exciting to see how we will do and seeing how well we did this time, I couldn’t be more grateful and thankful for this team.”
St. Peter head coach Mary Lager added: “It just says a lot about our team and our resilience as well as being able to come back and swim fast a second day. That’s our goal and they all supported each other so well. It takes a team effort to do something like this.
Hannah Denzer claimed her first section championship of the day in the 200-yard freestyle as she finished first with a time of 1:58.13, slightly slower than her qualifying time of 1:57.22 which breaks her own school record. By finishing first she qualifies for the state championship which will be held Friday, Nov. 19 at the University of Minnesota in the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Olivia Denzer finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.53 to join Hannah at State.
During a brief intermission, the divers who scored for their respective teams were honored. Laura Klatt finished second in the competition with a score of 303.70 to advance to the state championships.
Hannah Denzer claimed her second section championship in the 500-yard freestyle race with a time of 5:22.27. While slower than her now school record 5:19.54 time she recorded Wednesday, it was not only good enough for first but also an automatic state qualifier.
“I’m honestly shocked at how well we did,” Hannah said. “Coming in we were seeded pretty good but we improved our placement in almost everything and I’m just so grateful to our team.”
To wrap up the section championship, the team of Eve Zimmerman, Ellie Johnson, Olivia Denzer and Hannah Denzer finished fourth in the 400-yard freestyle relay. They recorded a time of 3:48.16, setting a new St. Peter record.
“It’s crazy,” noted Olivia. “It really drove our team to get second knowing that if the first day scores counted we would have finished second.”
As the last runners crossed the finish line in the boys Section 2A meet, the Mankato Loyola/Cleveland team gathered together knowing that once the results came in, they were going to be in the running for a top-two finish to advance to state.
The ML/C boys team earned their place in the Class A state race by finishing second with 74 points, seven fewer than the third-place Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial. All five runners for the Crusaders who scored finished inside the top 20.
“It took a lot of hard work,” Nathan Strobel said. “We knew what our goal was and that we could achieve it, so we all just set our minds to that goal and made it happen.”
Jorden Rossow added: “Nobody thought we could do this coming into the year. We had to work for it all year and we earned this.”
ML/C coach Dale Comptom said: “It was such an exciting day. I had faith in them all year long, even when they didn’t believe in themselves early in the year.”
Strobel, a sophomore, paced the team with a time of 18 minutes, 12.79 seconds to finish 11th overall and earn all-section honors.
A pack of Crusaders finished together, led by the sophomore Rossow (18:17.02), followed by junior James Younge (18:28.57) and freshman Sam Vetter (18:29.47) in 14th, 15th and 16th place. As top 15 finishers, Rossow and Younge both received all-section honors.
Eighth grader Corbin Deichman wrapped up the team scoring for ML/C with a time of 18:37.43 to finish 19th overall.
“It’s very emotional, ever since the beginning of the season we were counted out, too low to even be considered underdogs,” Younge said. “We worked our way up throughout the season and got to where we are now.”
Compton added: “I’m so proud of these guys 1-10. They knew going into the second half it was going to be close and they knew every point was going to matter. We talk a lot about not settling and today they didn’t.”
When teams get together to set goals at the start of a season, there is always a balance of hoping for the dream outcome and trying to be realistic. The Cleveland volleyball team came into the season knowing it had the talent to be special, and Thursday night the Clippers continued to prove that they also have the heart it takes to reach new heights.
Cleveland came out on fire and never let up as it swept the second seeded Cedar Mountain Cougars 3-0 (25-14, 25-22, 25-18) to claim the Section 2A South Subsection Championship and one more win away from a state tournament berth.
“We really came out knowing anything can happen and that this team was good,” said senior co-captain Emily Kern. “We knew we were going to have to come out with our best shot.”
“The girls came out strong. This is the first time we have ever gotten this far so they are super excited,” Cleveland head coach Bree Meyer added. “This is what their goal was, to win this match and have a chance to win the section Saturday.”
Aside from the power offense of Cleveland, the team was also dominant from the service line as the best stretch for the Clippers saw libero Emma Sweere serve five straight balls that never made it back over the net.
“I feel amazing,” said Gosch. “It’s such an honor to play with this team, we are truly a family.”
St. Peter junior righthander Ryenne Pettis pitched her second no hitter of the season Monday in a 12-2, six-inning nonconference win over Tri-City United at Montgomery’s North Park Field.
“Ryenne Pettis pitched a great no hitter,” St. Peter coach Heidi Niemeyer said. “She and (catcher) Alyssa (Hrdlicka) worked together well hitting the corners and keeping TCU off balance. We struggled on defense in the final inning but still managed to keep them to two runs to finish the game after six innings.”
Pettis (5-0) struck out 12, walked two and allowed two runs, both unearned as St. Peter had five errors. TCU had seven errors.
“The wind was certainly a factor tonight,” Niemeyer said. “It was blowing in and making everything that much harder.”
The Saints (9-3) collected 14 hits once they figured out the wind scoring one run in the second innings, two in the fourth, six in the fifth and three in the sixth. With St. Peter leading 12-0, the Titans scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Sophia Doherty led the attack, going 3-for-4 with one RBI and three runs scored.
Three other Saints had two hits each. Pettis went 2-for-4 with one run. Hrdlicka batted 2-for-4 with a double, one RBI and one run. Elle Davis went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Lilly Ruffin batted 2-for-4 with a doubled, two RBIs and two runs.
Dani Johnson finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Grace Remmert went 1-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Molly Voeltz batted 1-for4 with and RBI and two runs.
“We really hit the ball well tonight even into the wind,” Niemeyer said. “We figured out after the first inning that we would have to keep the ball down to get on base because everything hit up was stalling in the wind. We made some good adjustments, and the third time through the order our bats started hitting the gaps, and we ran the bases well to score runs."
For the first time in recent memory, the St. Peter Saints football team defeated the Marshall Tigers behind a pair of explosive performances from seniors Kole Guth and Vinny Guappone. Big plays defined the entire game with the teams combining for seven touchdowns on plays longer than 25 yards.
“We prepped all week and were ready for this one,” St. Peter coach Brian Odland said. “Marshall is always a strong team and is always well coached, so we knew we were going to have to play really well.”
“It’s been constant growth with him as a player,” Odland said of Guappone. “Last year, we had him in the slot because we wanted the best 11 on the field and he ran great routes and was a great receiver. This year we have him in the backfield and he’s just making plays.”
The Saints victory was the first against the Tigers since the teams entered the South Central Red Subdistrict in 2015, and the first time since at least 2004, which is as far back as records go on minnesota-scores.net.