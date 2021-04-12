It was announced Sunday that junior Kole Guth has been selected the Most Valuable varsity wrestler of St. Peter High School.
He led the Saints with a 31-7 record and placed fourth in the Individual State Preliminaries for Section 2AA-3AA. He ranks 10th in all-time wins for St. Peter at 123-69.
Five Saints earned Big South all-conference: Guth, senior Noah Hunt, junior Brogan Hanson and freshman Cole Filand and Leighton Robb.
Robb won the Most Improved (varsity), while Hanson won the Iron Man (varsity).
The team won a state academic gold award with a GPA of 3.6184.
Five Saints earned academic awards: Hunt, Guth, Hanson, juniors Connor Travaille, Oziel Hildago, freshmen Filand, Nakiye Mercado, Grace Dloughy and Ashlyn Hesse.
Senior awards went to Hunt, Nathan Fogal, Allie Pettis and Nathan Pettis.
Travaille won the Fastest Fall award in 15 seconds.
Sophomore Harold Born had the Most Falls (21) which ties him for 10th all-time for a season for St. Peter.
Hanson and Guth scored the Most Points (25), and Hanson had the most takedowns (70), which ranks ninth all-time for St. Peter.
Guth is tied for 10th all-time in career takedowns (189), is second all-time in career reversals (107) and third all-time in career 2-point near falls (44).
Eighth-grader Evan Walter is seventh all-time in season escapes (51) this season.
Two Saints placed fourth in the individual state preliminaries Section 2AA-3AA: Guth at 160 pounds and Nathan Pettis at 285.
Eleven of 14 St. Peter wrestlers placed in the top six in Section 2AA: eighth-grader Charlie Born (6th) at 106, Walter (4th) at 120, Hunt (3rd) at 132, Fogal (5th) at 145, Hanson (5th) at 152, Guth (3rd) at 160, Filand (5th) at 170, Robb (5th) at 182 and Nathan Pettis (2nd) at 285.
Letter winners are seniors Hunt (5), Fogal (4), Nathan Pettis (3), Allie Pettis (1); juniors Guth (5), Hanson 3), Hildago (2), Connor Travaille (2); sophomores Harold Born (20, Tayen Travaille (2); freshmen Filand (3), Mercado (2), Robb (2); eighth-grader Walter (2), seventh-graders Charlie Born (1) and Torres (1).
The 2020-21 team captains were Fogal, Hunt and Hanson.
The 2021-22 team captains will be Hanson, Guth and Born.
The Saints finished the season with a 23-10 overall record and reached the Section 2AA semifinals, losing to Scott West 31-27.