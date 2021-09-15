The St. Peter girls tennis team took part in a pair of duals early this week, facing off against New Ulm on Monday and traveling to Faribault Tuesday evening. The Saints were able to tp defeat the Eagles 5-2 before sweeping the Falcons to improve the team's record to 12-1 on the season.
In the Monday dual against New Ulm, Annika Southworth and Rhyan Holmgren both won their singles matches.
The Saints swept doubles with the teams of Josie Wiebusch and Macy Weller, Maddie Kamm and Kali Erickson as well as Molly Voeltz and Raina Roemhildt taking care of their opponents.
Tuesday, in the 7-0 victory over Faribault, Amelia Hildebrandt, Rhyan Holmgren, Maddie Kamm and Kali Erickson all won their singles matches.
The doubles teams of Josie Wiebusch and Annika Southworth, Macy Weller and Molly Voeltz as well as Roemhildt and Zetta Haugen all won their matches to complete the sweep.
The Saints return to the court Thursday, Sept. 16 when they host River Valley starting at 4:30 p.m.
St. Peter 5 - New Ulm 2
Singles
No. 1 Makiah Otto, New Ulm def. Amelia Hildebrandt, 6-4, 6-4
No. 2 Annika Southworth def. Malia Emerson, 6-0, 6-0
No. 3 Rhyan Holmgren def. Lydia King, 6-3, 6-2
No. 4 Emily Guggsberg, New Ulm def. Zetta Haugen, 6-3, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 Josie Wiebusch-Macy Weller def. Lillian Merkel-Melanie Merkel, 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Maddie Kamm-Kali Erickson def. Marissa Todesco-Calyn Glaser, 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 Molly Voeltz-Raina Roemhildt def. Katie Wilker-Nevaeh Ubi, 6-0, 6-4
St. Peter 7 - Faribault - 0
Singles
No. 1 Amelia Hildebrandt def. Stacie Petricka, 7-6, 6-3
No. 2 Rhyan Holmgren def. Lindsey Ravenhorst, 6-2, 6-0
No. 3 Maddie Kamm def. Nell Gibbs, 7-5, 6-1
No. 4 Kali Erickson def. Leag Nowaczewski, 6-2, 6-0
Doubles
No. 1 Josie Wiebusch-Annika Southworth def. Hailey Reavers-Grace Brazil, 6-0, 6-1
No. 2 Macy Weller-Molly Voeltz def. Olivia Bolster-Amdirani Rosas 6-1, 6-2
No. 3 Raina Roemhildt-Zetta Haugen def. Allison Norton-Whitney Huberty, 6-2, 6-0