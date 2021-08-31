The St. Peter Saints volleyball team played their first home match of the season, hosting the Blue Earth Buccaneers. The Saints improved to 3-0 on the season with a straight set 25-11, 25-16, 25-14 victory.
Grace Remmert continued to provide a spark for the Saints, leading the team in assists with 14 while earning eight kills and a team leading six service aces.
Kylee Horner led the way in kills with nine while Abby Maloney and Lilly Ruffin each recorded five kills.
Mallory Hartfiel finished with the second most assists for St. Peter, recording 11 in the win.
The Saints return to action Thursday, Sep. 2, with a home match against Glencoe-Silver Lake. First serve is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.