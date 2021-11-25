COACHES
Co-Head coaches: Keith Hanson- 30th year, Ryan Timmerman 10th year
Assistant coaches: Mike Hohenstien-10th year, Wallace Michels- 2nd year
Returning Letter Winners
Kole Guth 12th, 32-9 Top 2/4th/AC
Brogan Hanson 12th, 27-10 Top 5/AC
Harold Born 11th, 26-12 Top 4/5th
Cole Filand 10th, 27-12 Top 5/AC
Nakiye Mercado 10th, 23-14
Leighton Robb 10th, 23-14 Top 5/AC
Evan Walter 9th, 19-21 Top 4
Charlie Born 9th, 13-24 Top 5
Connor Travaelle 12th, 10-22
Ozzie Hildago 12th, 6-23
Deontrae Torres 8th, 4-27
KEEP YOUR EYE ON
Our 285-pound weight class is up for grabs and we have a number of first year big guys coming out to help fill that position.
MOVED ON
Nathan Pettis 24-16 Top 4/4th
Noah Hunt 22-13 Top 4/5th/AC
Nathan Fogal 18-18 Top 5
2020-2021 SEASON RECAP
Big South: 5-4
Overall: 22-10
We graduated three seniors last spring, including a pair of super section place winners. We lost in the section semifinals to Scott West.
2021-22 Season Outlook
We will have 11 back with a wide range of experience, including seven with 19 or more wins and seven section place winners. This team could challenge for one of those top four spots in what should be a good section dual meet campaign. The Saints should challenge their dual meet marks from last season and possibly move in the their conference standings.
Competition
We are looking at a pretty tough section with the addition of New Prague, which is coming down a class. Also new to our section are Mound Westonka, Orono and Rockford. Scott West returns a solid team as well as TCU and Watertown Mayer. Barring injuries, we have a chance to be considered a dark horse.
As far as the conference goes Fairmont-MCW will put a salty team together again as well as Blue Earth Area and Waseca. We split with New Ulm last season, so it is going to be a interesting conference.
BY THE NUMBERS
12- Returning letter winners
5 — Wrestlers with over 30 varsity wins