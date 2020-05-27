<&firstgraph>This year’s St. Peter High School trap shooting season was canceled due to the corona virus.
<&firstgraph>“We still registered 43 athletes just in case something changed and the season would go on after the registration deadline,” head coach Jesse Lager said. “This year we had 10 seniors, and some of them it would of been their sixth season with the team. I feel bad for these kids. For some this is the only sport that they participate in, and they look forward for the season to begin every year.
<&firstgraph>“Most of the seniors have competed in Alexandria for the State shoot and a few have went to Mason, Michigan, to compete in Nationals. This was there last chance to compete at the high school level which is very unfortunate.
<&firstgraph>“I have multiple things that I really like about the sport. I think my favorite is when we have a kid take our firearm safety class that has never shot a gun before, and we take them to the trap range to try trap shooting, and they fall in love with it. Even though they might only hit two clays out of 25, they still smile and want to try it again and end up joining the team.
<&firstgraph>“My second has to be the age differences, and it’s co-ed. You will have a kid in sixth grade and in 12th grade on the team and after awhile you will see these kids (boys and girls) talking to each other and becoming friends.
<&firstgraph>“This season we had a few new things we wanted to do and had a professional shooter/instructor scheduled to come from Texas but had to cancel it.
<&firstgraph>“Next year we will be planning on doing this event and hopefully we will be back to breaking clays.”