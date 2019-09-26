St. Peter volleyball team shut out Blue Earth Area 3-0 for the second time this season Thursday at Blue Earth.
Scores showed: 25-16, 25-10, 25-16.
Sarah Conlon led the St. Peter attack with a dozen kills and two blocks. The Saints had 43 kills total.
Brielle Bushaw collected nine kills and one block.
Paige Hewitt and Grace Remmert had six kills each. Hewitt also led with 34 set assists, nine service points and an ace serve. Remmert added nine service points and a set assist.
Carlie Chabot also whacked five kills and an ace serve.
McKenna VanZee led with 11 service points including an ace.
BEA remained winless at 0-14 overall and 0-5 in the Big South Conference.
The Saints (14-6, 6-1) travel to New Ulm (8-4, 7-0) for a key Big South rematch at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1. The first-place Eagles edged the second-place Saints 3-2 in their first meeting Sept. 10.