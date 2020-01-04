All 14 St. Peter girls basketball players saw action Friday in at 66-47 victory over host St. James.
Morgan Kelly led the way with 24 points on 10 of 12 from the field, including 2 of 3 on 3-pointers, and 2 of 4 free throws. She also blocked a team-high three shots.
Rhyann Holmgren also hit double figures with 10 points.
Emma Jones paced the Saints with four assists.
"Thought we moved the ball better after the first couple minutes allowing us to shoot better," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. "Played a lot of kids minutes knowing we have a back-to-back with Byron tomorrow coming off a holiday break. Glad we took care of the ball better (13 turnovers) as that will be an emphasis for us the rest of the season."
St. Peter out rebounded St. Jamees 43-28, led by Kelly, Abby Maloney and Lilly Ruffin with seven each.
St. James Area dropped to 4-5 overall and 1-2 in the Big South Conference. St. Peter improved to 8-3, 3-1).
St. Peter girls meet Byron in the Rochester Hoops Challenge hosted by Breakdown Sports USA at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rochester Civic Center. St. Peter boys play Byron at 2 p.m.
Thirty-two varsity teams and 16 games take place at the Civic Center. The headline game is No. 1AA Waseca versus No. 2AA Caledonia in boys basketball.
Other ranked boys teams are: Austin No. 6AAA, St. Peter No. 9AAA, Cristo Rey Jesuit No. 9AA and Springfield No. 10A
Ranked girls teams are: Austin No. 5AAA, Simley No. 6AAA, St. Paul Como Park No. 7AAA and Waseca No. 7AA.
St. Peter 37 39 — 66
St. James 22 25— 47
St. Peter 66 (Morgan Kelly 24, Rhyan Holmgren 10, Abby Haggenmiller 6, Sarah Conlon 4, Emma Jones 4, Abby Maloney 4, Josie Wiebusch 4, Danielle Johnson 2, Grace Remmert 2, Lilly Ruffin 2,Amelia Carlson 0, Maddie Kamm 0, Maddie More 0)
Rebounds 48 (Kelly 7, Maloney 7, Ruffin 7, Conlon 4, Holmgren 4, Jones 3, Haggenmiller 2, Wiebusch 2, Kamm 1, More 2, unassigned team 4)
Assists 14 (Jones 4, More 3, Holmgren 2, Conlon 1, Haggenmiller 1, Kelly 1, Katie Petersen 1, Ruffin 1)
Steals 11 (Conlon 2, Haggenmiller 2, Maloney 2, Wiebusch 2, Jones 1, Kamm 1, Kelly 1)
Blocks 5 (Kelly 3, Ruffin 1, Wiebusch 1)
FG 24-59 41%)
3FG 5-18 (28%, Conlon 1-2, Wiebusch 1-1)
FT 13-22 (59%)