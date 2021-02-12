St. Peter girls gymnastics team completed a season sweep of Blue Earth Area by defeating the Buccaneers 127.725-122.800 on Friday at Mankato Area Gymnastics School.
Eighth-grader Trista Landsom led the Saints in first all-around (32.575). She won the vault (8.575) and the uneven parallel bars (8.45) and placed eighth on balance beam (7.025) and fourth on floor exercises (8.525).
St. Peter senior Audrey Kennedy took second all-around (31.8) with eighth on vault (8.125), fifth on bars (7.525), second on beam (7.725) and fifth on floor (8.425).
St. Peter junior Anna Klatt landed third all-around (31.325) with a tie for second on vault (8.35), seventh on bars (6.9), seventh on beam (7.175) and second on floor (8.9).
St. Peter senior Kaylee Moreau finished fourth all-around (30.125) with seventh on vault (8.225), eighth on bars (6.675), third on beam (7.275) and eighth on floor (7.725).
St. Peter junior Makayla Moline finished ninth on vault (8.025), second on bars (7.825) and first on beam (7.775).
Nora Fondie of St. Peter placed 10th on floor (7.175).
The Saints (4-1) also defeated the Bucs 125.5-122.6 in the season opener.
St. Peter has another rematch with Waseca at 6 p.m. Thursday at Waseca Intermediate School. The Saints beat the Bluejays 132.4-128.1 on Saturday.