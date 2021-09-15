The St. Peter boys soccer team traveled to Waseca Tuesday night and overwhelmed the Bluejays in a 5-1 victory.
Four of the Saints goals came from the foot of AJ Bosacker and two of those were unassisted.
Luke Gilbertson added the fifth goal for St. Peter, the first of his varsity soccer career.
Marty Anderson, Brooks Reicks, and Josh VanGrootheest all recorded assists in the win.
"The boys came out with a lot of energy," said St. Peter head coach Tanner Nadeau. "Communication was heard up and down the field and we were playing as a team and not 11 individuals. We scored first, for the first time this season."
St. Peter will return to action Thursday, Sept. 14 when the team travels to Fairmont to take on the Cardinals with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.