In a battle for the Big South Conference boys soccer championship, St. Peter and Waseca battled to a 1-1, two-overtime tie Thursday night at St. Peter High School.
The Saints finish the regular season 10-3-3 overall, 7-2-3 Big South.
The Bluejays, 8-5-1, 7-3-1, have a make-up game remaining Friday against Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair. If the Bluejays win or tie, they would win the conference. If Waseca loses, St. Peter wins the Big South.
Waseca beat St. Peter 2-0 in their first meeting on Sept. 10.
With the wind behind their backs, the Bluejays took a 1-0 lead over St. Peter in the rematch on a goal with 36 seconds left in the first half. Forward Steven Quintero scored on a rebound off a shot by midfielder Christian Arreguin.
St. Peter tied it 1-1 with 3:34 left in the second half. Midfielder Zechariah Kyoore scored on a scramble in front.
Then, after going scoreless in two, 5 minute overtimes, the game ended in a deadlock.
Both goalkeepers, Jaiden Neubauer of St. Peter and Brock Bye of Waseca, made six saves.
The Saints had a golden opportunity with 16:51 to play to score on a penalty kick by midfielder Logan Moe, but Bye made a diving save to his left. The Saints also had a pair of shots bounce off the post.
The Section 2A playoffs start Monday, Oct. 7. St. Peter, 9-3-4 and ranked in the top four in the section, will likely have first- and second-round byes and host a quarterfinal game on Saturday, Oct. 12.
The other top three seeds are Bloomington Kennedy (10-2-2), Mankato West (11-2-2) and Faribault (10-4-1).
Big South Conference
St. Peter 7-2-3
Waseca 7-3-1
Marshall 5-3-4
Worthington 5-4-2
New Ulm 5-6
Fairmont 4-6
Mankato Loyola/LCWM/St. Clair 0-9-1