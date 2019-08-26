The St. Peter Saints volleyball team lost its first match of the season to rival Le Sueur-Henderson. Though the Saints had an advantage early on, the Giants came out on top winning 3-1.
The Saints led the Giants throughout the first set and defeated LS-H 25-22. While the Giants came close to overtaking the Saints, St. Peter maintained its advantage the whole way through. The Saints had tight offense with senior and middle hitter Sarah Conlon scoring plenty of kills on the opposition.
The Giants would eventually overcome their first-set jitters, and the next round went in their favor. In the second set, the Giants were able to turn the game around on St. Peter. After a tumultuous first game, the girls began improving their performance and ended the second round of play with a 25-18 victory.
“After a few adjustments, things started clicking,” said Feser on the second set win. “Their passing improved, and we got several balls up to Morgan [Goettlicher] who finished with 22 unofficial kills.“
Goettlicher is a senior and outside hitter for the Giants. Feser identified Goiettlicher’s kills as a key part of the Giants’ victory on Friday.
Junior and setter Halle Bemmels was also of great aid to the team through some excellent serving, while senior and libero Callie Jo Miller was essential to returning the Saints' serves.
The Saints picked up their game in the third set and remained close behind the Giants throughout. However, it wasn’t enough to stop LS-H, which took home a second victory, winning 25-21.
The Giants kept up the energy in the fourth set, and the Saints quickly fell behind, allowing the Giants to run away from their opposition 25-13 in the final set and earn their first win of the season.
Le Sueur-Henderson is now 1-0 on the season, while St. Peter moved to 0-1. Le Sueur-Henderson’s next game is an away game against Holy Family Catholic High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, after which they will travel to face off against Sibley East High School at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.