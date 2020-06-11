At at meeting Sunday night, St. Peter Baseball Association decided to cancel all travel seasons for 2020.
“We will still be practicing and working on skills, and hopefully scheduling some scrimmages with other local communities,” SPBA President and VFW Co-Coach Ron Guappone said. “However, we will not be participating in any organized season.
“The MBL will not be playing any ball in June, but will be offering a shortened season beginning July 6 and ending Aug. 14. As an Association, we opted to not join that, as it extends too far into August for most families.”
The VFW team of 16-year-old juniors-to-be hit the field for the first time this season Monday at Veterans Field when the city parks opened to the public. They had only one school-ball practice before they were sent home
Guappone, who serves as co-coach with Kurt Moelter, welcomes the chance to finally play the game he loves.
“It kind of feels like a holiday these boys getting back together to play ball again,” Guappone said as the 11 players warmed up by playing catch. “Baseball signifies summer, and they just go together. These boys have been stuck at home not being able to interact with their friends for the most part. It’s a start of a sense of normalcy for them again. These kids grow up watching it. Most kids play from the time they’re 4- to 5-years-old. It’s just competing. We all know these kids are competitors. There’s some talent out there.”
Guappone thinks baseball “is the greatest sport ever invented. It’s so equal. Everyone gets their chance. That’s why it’s the dream of so many little kids. Every kids starts T-ball thinking he’s going to be in the Major Leagues. You’re not up against the clock. You still get 27 outs. It’s part of the American fabric. Baseball, apple pie and summertime.”
At the practice, they warmed up by playing catch, including long tosses. Then they split up into two groups, one doing infield practice at Vets 2 and the other in the batting cage working on their swings. They they switched off.
It’s not just the VFW age group. St. Peter also has two 11-year-old teams, one 12-year-old team, one 14AAA team and one 14A-15A team. Normally there are about six more teams, but the youngest groups of 8-, 9- and 10-year-olds cancelled their season.
However, Kent Bass offered to work on baseball skills with 10-year-olds, which is awesome, Moelter said.
The VFW team is practicing three times a week on a variety of days.
Practicing, which usually is difficult to schedule during the busy part of the season with so many games, gives players a better chance to develop their skills through drills such as fielding, bunt defense and hitting.
“Mostly this year is going to be working on skills,” Guappone said. “We get to work on a lot of the little things that we don’t get to work on in a typical season because we’ll have more time. They know the basics, but they all know they’ve got a lot more to learn. They listen, and they take what we teach them.”
Winning and losing are not important with no real games being played.
Although scrimmages have not been lined up yet, Guappone said he is open to play any teams in the area in the same age group including Mankato, Le Sueur-Henderson and Jordan.
Baseball teams are supposed to follow some safety guidelines, including social distancing of 6 feet apart and limits on sharing baseballs which are sanitized throughout the practice.
“The most important thing we’re stressing is wash your hands and don’t come around if you think you’re sick,” Guappone said.
If they do scrimmages, they will umpire the games themselves. Coaches will stand between the pitcher and second base and call balls and strikes and the bases.