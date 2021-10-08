Friday night, the St. Peter girls soccer team played Fairmont to a 1-1 draw despite outshooting the visiting Cardinals. The result has the Saints regular season end with a 7-6-3 record, 7-3-2 in Big South conference play, resulting in a third-place regular season conference finish.
"After last night’s loss, we came out and worked harder than ever," said St. Peter head coach Breanna Landsteiner. "We ran through the ball, we won 50/50 balls, we pressured the defenders and we got shots on net."
The Saints goal was scored by keira Friedrich and was assisted on by Adrianna Bixby and St. Peter outshot Fairmont 13-9
"We need to continue to work on things like clearing the ball and moving off of throw-ins," said Landsteiner. "Everyone stepped their game up from yesterday."
The team voted player of the game was Sam Madden who played incredible defense on the back line.
The Saints begin sectional tournament play Thursday, Oct. 14 with site, opponent and time to be determined.