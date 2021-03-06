In a close Big South Conference girls gymnastics battle, New Ulm edged St. Peter 135.75-134.35 in the Saints' final home meet and senior day Saturday at Mankato Area Gymnastics School
The score was a marked improvement for the Saints (6-4) compared to their first meeting against the Eagles (8-2) who topped St. Peter 136.6-127.975 on Feb. 2.
As she has all season, eighth-grader Trista Landsom led St. Peter in the all-around, finishing second (34.15) to New Ulm junior Kayla Goblirsch (35.85) who won vault (9.25), balance beam (9.275) and floor exercises (9.175) and finished second on uneven parallel bars (8.125).
Trista Landsom won bars (8.625), placed third on vault (8.75), sixth on beam (8.1) and fifth on floor (8.625).
Two other Saints placed in the top six all-around.
Senior Audrey Kennedy took fourth all-around (32.8) with seventh on vault (8.4), fourth on bars (7.825), seventh on beam (8.025), and sixth on floor (8.55).
Junior Makayla Moline landed fifth all-around (30.975) with a tie for eighth on vault (8.4), third on bars (8.0), 10th on beam (6.875) and 10th o nfloor (7.75).
Junior Anna Klatt finished fourth on vault (8.7), second on beam (9.05) and third on floor (8.975).
Senior Kaylee Moreau placed sixth on vault (8.7), sixth on bars (7.6) and ninth on floor (8.05).
Eighth-grader Addison Landsom finished seventh on bars (7.525) and fourth on beam (8.575).
St. Peter's four seniors (Hannah Brenke, Audrey Kennedy, Kaylee Moreau and Peyton Theis) were honored after the meet.
"The seniors put in a lot of time and energy overs the years," St. Peter head coach Kris Glidden said to the audience. "I'm very proud of them."
Teammates also spoke to the crowd about the seniors.
Co-captain Makayla Moline said Brenke, who served as co-captain and a manager this year because of injuries, said Brenke "was more than just a manager. She was the best leader and role model."
Glidden also thanked the Mankato Area Gymnastics School for allowing the Saints to have their home meets there this year instead of at Gustavus Adolphus College. "They opened up the gym this year. This might have been a lost season."