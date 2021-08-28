Experience is crucial in sport, and for the St. Peter boys soccer team, it's something in short supply. But despite the small senior class, the Saints captains plan to ensure the young team has every opportunity to succeed.
"This is a big development year for the young guys," said Zach Smith. "A lot of the guys are rookies, so as a team, we have toget them up to speed, in condition and ready to play."
"We aim to build up the younger grades and make sure the program thrives," added Cooper Dean. "It will be good to get them experience and better prepared throughout the season."
Getting playing time as younger players is an experience that the three captains share, which will certainly benefit them as well as the players making the transition to varsity.
"One of my best experiences was making varsity during my freshmen year and getting to experience the speed of the game." said Alex Bosacker.
Smith added, "It was awesome when the three of us were pulled up to u18, where we got to play with the older guys."
Dean chipped in, "Despite us being younger, they were very inclusive and kept us engaged."
Now that they are the seniors and team leaders, they acknowledge and accept the responsibility to give that experience back to new members of the varsity program.
"In the early going, it's important we work on team bonding and getting to know the new players," said Smith.
The trio of captains are excited about the future of the program. Building relationships among a new core of players and bringing them into the fold is regarded as the key to making this team as successful as possible.
"The bonds we build in these early days will define the season," said Bosacker.
The Saints didn't have to wait long to get their first game experience, as they opened up the season Thursday, Aug. 26 by hosting Fairmont at Floyd B. Johnson Memorial Field/Track in St. Peter.