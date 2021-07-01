After a close 6-4 loss in game 1, St. Peter 18U softball team rolled over 612 Navy 16U (612 area code) of Minneapolis 16-5 on Wednesday at Jefferson Park.
Maya Pettis pitched both games for St. Peter
Game 1: Six One Two 6, St. Peter 4
Makayla Moline batted 2-for-3.
Dani Johnson went 1-for-3 with a triple.
Molly Voeltz also batted 1-for-3 with a double.
Game 2: St. Peter 16, Six One Two 15
Maya Pettis pitched St. Peter to a 16-5 win.
"The bats came alive up and down the line-up, and batters were patient at the plate taking several walks," St. Peter coach Rob Moline said.
Ellie Guimond went 1-for-1 with four walks.
Madison Honetschlager finished 2-for-3 with a walk.
Dani Johnson hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple and a walk.
Makayla Moline batted 2-for-4.
With the split, St. Peter is 6-4 in the Metro Area 16?18U League.
On deck
St. Peter has three doubleheaders remaining in the regular season: Tuesday, July 6 at Southwest Metro 16A’s, July 8 home versus Waconia 18A’s at Community Spirit Park Field 4 by tennis courts, Sunday, July 11 at Jefferson Park Field 3 versus 612 Navy 18U and Tuesday, July 13 Jefferson Park Field 4 versus St. Peter Wohlers 18A. All start at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.