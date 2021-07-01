After a close 6-4 loss in game 1, St. Peter 18U softball team rolled over 612 Navy 16U (612 area code) of Minneapolis 16-5 on Wednesday at Jefferson Park.

Maya Pettis pitched both games for St. Peter

Game 1: Six One Two 6, St. Peter 4

Makayla Moline batted 2-for-3.

Dani Johnson went 1-for-3 with a triple.

Molly Voeltz also batted 1-for-3 with a double.

Game 2: St. Peter 16, Six One Two 15

Maya Pettis pitched St. Peter to a 16-5 win.

"The bats came alive up and down the line-up, and batters were patient at the plate taking several walks," St. Peter coach Rob Moline said.

Ellie Guimond went 1-for-1 with four walks.

Madison Honetschlager finished 2-for-3 with a walk.

Dani Johnson hit a perfect 3-for-3 with a triple and a walk.

Makayla Moline batted 2-for-4.

With the split, St. Peter is 6-4 in the Metro Area 16?18U League.

On deck

St. Peter has three doubleheaders remaining in the regular season: Tuesday, July 6 at Southwest Metro 16A’s, July 8 home versus Waconia 18A’s at Community Spirit Park Field 4 by tennis courts, Sunday, July 11 at Jefferson Park Field 3 versus 612 Navy 18U and Tuesday, July 13 Jefferson Park Field 4 versus St. Peter Wohlers 18A. All start at 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Pat Beck at 931-8566 or follow him on Twitter.com @SPHSportsPat. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

St. Peter Herald Sports Editor covers St. Peter, Cleveland, Le Center, Le Sueur-Henderson and Tri-City United and Gustavus Adolphus College. Fishing, tennis and golf enthusiast

Recommended for you

Load comments