The St. Peter Saints went down quietly, while the St. Clair Wood Ducks went for the fences in eliminating St. Peter 4-0 in the Region 6C amateur baseball playoffs Saturday afternoon at Veterans Field in Blue Earth.
The Wood Ducks opened the first inning with a solo blast of more than 350 feet over the center field fence by Nate Phinney to take a 1-0 lead.
Another long ball in the second inning nearly went out of the park as it bounced off the left-field fence for a double by Jaidan Rollings.
St. Clair upped its lead to 2-0 in the sixth with a run on one hit, an error, a walk and a fielder's choice ground out RBI on a force out at second.
The Wood Ducks scored two more in the sixth to take a 4-0 lead. A one-base error and a two-base error led to one run, and a hit by pitch and single to left by Rollings drove in the the second run.
The Wood Ducks out hit the Saints 9-4, but the Saints left all eight of their runners on base.
Third baseman Jovan Rodriguez led the Saints at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a walk. Left fielder Brad Morris and first baseman Jeff Menk had the other two hits, both going 1 for 4.
Pitcher Evan Furst went the distance for the win. He had four strikeouts and three walks.
"He’s clearly St. Clair’s ace after seeing some time on the mound at Augustana," St. Peter right fielder CJ Siewert said. "All we can do is tip our cap to him since we weren’t able to string enough hits together to score. It didn’t help much either that we only had 10 guys today and not our normal lineup, but that’s how it goes sometimes.
St. Peter starting pitcher Luke Regner lasted seven innings, allowing four runs (one earned) on eight hits, one walk and two hit by pitch.
Brad Morris pitched the eighth inning for the Saints, allowing no runs on no hits and two walks while striking out one.
Pitcher Sam Wenner closed out the ninth for the Saints with one hit and one strikeout.
The Saints finish the COVID-19 shortened season with a good record of 11-5, while St. Clair improves to 11-3 heading into the third-place game and the final state-qualifying spot at 11 a.m. Sunday at Blue Earth against the winner of Belle Plaine and Waterville.
"This season was certainly unique in the fact that we essentially jammed our entire league schedule into a two-week stretch," Siewert said. "We also had some new faces on the team and had to make adjustments along the way. But I’m confident this group of guys will build on this season’s success next year, hopefully with a full slate of games throughout the whole summer."