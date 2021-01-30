Weather Alert

...LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE BECOMING LIGHT SNOW OVERNIGHT... .Areas of light freezing drizzle will transition to light snow tonight. Ice amounts have trended downward but a light glazing is still possible, especially in southern Minnesota. Snow amounts have also trended down, but 1 or 2 inches is possible across western Wisconsin. Be on the lookout for a few slick spots overnight into Sunday morning. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Light freezing drizzle and snow. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&