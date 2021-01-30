St. Peter wrestling team ran into tough competition Friday at Fairmont, falling to the No. 4 Class AA state ranked Martin County West Red Bulls 71-0 and the No. 10 Class A state ranked Blue Earth Area Bucs 60-7.
The Red Bulls (8-0) beat the Bucs 42-27 in the showdown match. It was BEA's first loss in seven tries this season.
The Saints (5-5) won two matches against BEA. Nakiye Mercado won a major decision at 126, and Taylen Travaille won a decision at 145.
St. Peter stays on the road Tuesday at Glencoe-Silver Lake in Glencoe and on Friday at Pipestone with New Ulm. Both meets begin at 5 p.m.