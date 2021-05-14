Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial baseball team snapped a Cleveland five-game win streak with a 5-3 victory on Tuesday, May 11.
The Knights improved to 3-11 overall and 2-4 in the Valley Conference. The Clippers fell to 8-4, 6-2.
Cleveland got on the board in the first inning when Elijah Sullivan singled and scored on a single by Alex McCabe.
LCWM scored three runs in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead.
The Clippers cut the lead to 3-2 with a run in the fourth. Jackson Meyer led off with a single, went to second on a ground out by Kaleb Timlin and scored on a single by Taylon Hoheisel.
The Knights upped their lead to 5-2 with two runs in the sixth.
The Clippers scored a run in the seventh but fell short 5-3. McCabe singled, advanced to third on an error and scored on a single by Colin Krenik.
The Clippers out hit the Knights 10-9. McCabe had a perfect day, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Meyer and Hoheisel finished 2-for-4. Sullivan and Krenik went 1-for-4.
Lucas Walechka led things off on the mound for Cleveland. Walechka lasted four innings, allowing six hits, two walks and three runs while striking out four. Carter Dylla threw three innings out of the bullpen with two runs (one earned) on three hits, no walks and three strikeouts.