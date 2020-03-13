Senior co-captains Allie McCabe and Liv Stevens have a lot in common.
They both bring high level experience and talent to the St. Peter softball team. McCabe has been starting catcher since her freshman season. Stevens has been a starting pitcher/shortstop since her sophomore season. McCabe played on the Saints' state-qualifying teams in 2017 and 2018. Steven played on the 2018 team, too.
Both have been all-section and all-conference. Stevens also made the state all-tournament team and all-state honorable mention.
Both have been among the team's leading hitters. Last season, McCabe batted .418 with 38 hits, 16 RBIs and 25 runs. Stevens hit .480 with 47 hits, 20 RBIs and 30 runs. Stevens also had a perfect 7-0 record last season as a pitcher.
Both have earned scholarships to play softball at Iowa Lakes Community College.
But McCabe and Stevens aren't the only accomplished players on the team.
The Saints have three other returning senior starters: center fielder Shelby Paul, first baseman Brielle Bushaw and left fielder Carlie Chabot, plus sophomore returning starters Mckenna Van Zee in right field and Grace Remmert at second base.
Other returning letter winners include four other senior: infielders Madi Kisor and Ella Rossburg, outfielder Breanna Hagen, outfielder/pitcher Carson Kennedy and two juniors: infielders Hannah Brenke and Elle Davis.
Experience, communication and hitting will be strengths of the team, Stevens said.
"We have a lot of seniors this year, so we're all very close," Stevens said. "We're really good at communicating with each other, and I think that really helps. We're going to help each other out when we know that somebody's doing something wrong. I think we're a pretty solid hitting team from what I've seen because we've played dome ball [last Sunday against Mankato East in Mankato]. There was a lot of really good hits, and we faced a lot of good pitchers, too."
McCabe thinks the Saints' knowledge of the game and grit will be a strength.
"Everyone knows the game well, so that's a big part of playing softball," McCabe said. "They have the heart for the game. They're a really good group of girls. They all have grit, so I think mentally we'll be just fine. If we work with each other on our hitting and our defense, we have a lot of talent on this team."
Replacing key players
But the St. Peter squad still has room for improvement.
"We lost our pitcher and our third baseman, so if we experiment with a lot of players in different positions, we could fulfill those roles and succeed as a team," McCabe said. "The team should work on adjusting to their roles and knowing their roles on the team because we will be experimenting a lot. Putting people in different positions like getting out of our comfort zones and trying new spots would be a big goal for this team."
Stevens said the Saints need to work on "defense for sure. Our cuts, good communication with each other and knowing where the ball is going to go."
The Saints lost only two players to graduation last year — pitcher/third baseman Mackenzie Brey and third baseman/shortstop Makenna Reese — but they were key leaders.
"Without those two, it will be definitely different and a little challenging because they were pretty key aspects of our team last year," McCabe said. "But if we keep our heads up and start this year off fresh, I think we can go far."
Stevens added, "We have to find some strong left side, third base and shortstop because Kenna was third base and she switched with me at short when I was pitching."
Without Brey, who was a varsity pitcher since eighth-grade, Stevens expects to be pitching a lot more this year.
Setting goals
As usual, the Saints have high expectations.
"My goal will always be to get back to state," McCabe said. "And you never know, so I don't want to be discouraged. Having so many young girls this year, I think if you put your mind to it, you can accomplish it. I think everyone has potential. My (individual) goal would be a to be a very dependable batter and to be in control as a catcher and always keep a positive mindset."
Stevens said the Saints need to connect as a team, because there are a lot of different groups coming together. Individually Stevens said her goals are "to beat some of my records from last year, especially for pitching. I feel like I can progress with that."
Stevens said her strength is hitting. "Offensively, I contact the ball pretty well. I've progressed a lot through the years in pitching. I've gotten faster and more accurate."
McCabe has shown leadership qualities in all of her sports, serving as a softball and volleyball captain for two years and basketball captain for one year. She is a vocal leader.
"I'm always communication with my teammates and making sure everyone knows what's up in the situations," McCabe said. "I love involving everybody and making everyone know their role on the team and everyone feel equally part of the team. I love to reward them and make them know that they accomplished something."
The two captains are eyeing improvements of their own, too.
"I would like to increase my batting average," McCabe said. "Everyone can always get better, tweaking your swings and staying confident offensively and defensively with my teammates."
Stevens added, "I can always work on defense, ground balls and pop flies."
The two didn't plan to go to college together, but they found themselves on the same path.
"I was recruited playing summer ball for the Southeast Flyers in the Sioux Falls, South Dakota tournament," said Stevens, who plans to play mostly shortstop in college. "I like shortstop a lot more. It's easier on my body than pitching."
McCabe, who likely will play catcher in college but could play any other position but pitcher, was recruited during the high school season a couple years ago.
Last season, St. Peter finished 20-7 overall and was Section 2AA runner-up to Le Sueur-Henderson. The Saints open the season versus Belle Plaine at home 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2 at Jefferson Fields.