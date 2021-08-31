The St. Peter Saints girls tennis program cruised to a 7-0 dual victory over the Redwood Valley Cardinals, Tuesday night on the road. The win propels the Saints to an 8-1 record on the season.
Annika Southworth, Josie Wiebusch, Rhyan Holmgren and Zetta Haugen all won their singles matches with Southworth and Holmgren taking their matches without dropping a game.
All three doubles teams took care of business for St. Peter with the pair of Maddie Kamm and Kali Erickson winning 6-0, 6-0.
Saints at Cardinals: 7-0
Singles
No. 1 Annika Southworth def. Brooke Zollner 6-0, 6-0
No. 2 Josie Wiebusch def. Lily DeBlieck, 6-1, 6-0
No. 3 Rhyan Holmgren def. Anneliese Hammer 6-0, 6-0
No. 4 Zetta Haugen def. Lauren Dolezal 6-4, 4-6, 10-7
Doubles
No. 1 Amelia Hildebrandt-Macy Weller def. Avery Wilson-Kate Foy 6-1, 6-2
No. 2 Molly Voeltz-Sophia Doherty def. Ella Stoneberg-Mila Jenniges 6-4, 3-6, 10-8
No. 3 Maddie Kamm-Kali Erickson def. Ava Shaw-Kerkjoff-McKenna Flinn, 6-0, 6-0
St. Peter will return to the court Tuesday, Sep. 7, as the team hosts Glencoe-Silver Lake. Matches are scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.